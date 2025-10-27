print-icon
Leftist Commentator Compares Trump White House Renovation To 9/11 Attacks

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A deranged leftist commentator has declared that President Trump’s demolition of a portion of the East Wing of the White House as part of the ballroom renovations is comparable to the attack on the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001.

As we have highlighted, Democrats and their lunatic followers have gone all in on this stupid idea that Trump is literally tearing down the White House.

But former CNN and ABC News propagandist Tara Setmayer has managed to take it to a whole new level of insane.

Just a reminder for those who might be too young to remember all the details… 

184 people died when Al Qaeda terrorists slammed a 757 jet into the Pentagon. In total, 2977 people died during the attacks on 9/11.

And this disgusting clown is comparing that to an innocuous construction project.

Miller Eviscerates TBS (Trump Ballroom Syndrome) Leftists

She is sick.

Yeah about that…

Just sick.

Even other leftists who dislike Trump were appalled by this idiot.

Instead of reconsidering, she doubled down on the lunacy.

And tripled down.

Depraved.

This TBS (Trump Ballroom Syndrome) stuff, or BDS if you prefer, really does say a lot about the state of the Democratic Party and their supporters.

They have nothing else to run on.

Don’t even go to BlueSky right now (or do if you can’t get enough of their meltdowns) it’s absolutely exploded with bad TBS memes.

"BREAKING: areal photograph reveals Donald Trump's new $250M "ballroom" is nearing completion." Credit to tom.adelsbach on Instagram www.instagram.com/p/DQLddoykaI...

[image or embed]

— Russell England (@russellengland.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 12:26 AM



[image or embed]

— SG Hendricks (@sghendricks.bsky.social) October 25, 2025 at 1:56 AM

OMG. What an ad!

[image or embed]

— Amy Siskind (@amysiskind.com) October 24, 2025 at 8:20 PM

That’s enough. They’re too weird.

