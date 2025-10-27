Leftist Commentator Compares Trump White House Renovation To 9/11 Attacks

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A deranged leftist commentator has declared that President Trump’s demolition of a portion of the East Wing of the White House as part of the ballroom renovations is comparable to the attack on the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001.

As we have highlighted, Democrats and their lunatic followers have gone all in on this stupid idea that Trump is literally tearing down the White House.

But former CNN and ABC News propagandist Tara Setmayer has managed to take it to a whole new level of insane.

It’s feels almost the same as when I saw the Pentagon damage on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cgZ3LWOhnk — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

Just a reminder for those who might be too young to remember all the details…

184 people died when Al Qaeda terrorists slammed a 757 jet into the Pentagon. In total, 2977 people died during the attacks on 9/11.

All those who died and their families would likely disagree. — Randy Woodward (@TheBondFreak) October 25, 2025

And this disgusting clown is comparing that to an innocuous construction project.

She is sick.

If you FEEL that strongly, you should seriously question how you’re being programmed to equate 2 things that are so obviously different. — RaiderF16 (@F16RaiderF22) October 24, 2025

Yeah about that…

🚨JUST NOW: MSNBC compares images of the consruction of the White House Ballroom to "Terrorism" and "War"



"What do the images look like? Maybe a natural disaster or, more commonly these days, war or terrorism?"



"He's made it worse for himself!" pic.twitter.com/LdTJjdEKTD — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 24, 2025

Just sick.

The left is unable to mentally distinguish between Islamic terrorism that kills thousands and … building improvements. Horrific break with reality we’re watching here. https://t.co/RKMvCutR0I — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2025

Even other leftists who dislike Trump were appalled by this idiot.

I hate what he's doing but it is not on the same level as 9/11…have to be wise with your messaging — little🐦in a big old🌳 (@spinonitsaxis) October 24, 2025

Instead of reconsidering, she doubled down on the lunacy.

This isn’t about messaging. This is how I feel and I won’t apologize for it. — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) October 24, 2025

And tripled down.

Wow. MAGA is REALLY REALLY triggered by my feelings about the unnecessary & jarring White House desecration for Trump’s gilded vanity project. I wonder why? 🧐



Excuse me if I don’t give a damn what the people who think Jan 6th was a day of love, support a felon & are ok with… pic.twitter.com/jfF16XxeGI — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) October 26, 2025

Depraved.

You don't have to apologize, but you might want to consider what has made you so callously dismissive of mass terror and death that you'd make such a comparison in public. — GalosGann (@galos_gann) October 24, 2025

This TBS (Trump Ballroom Syndrome) stuff, or BDS if you prefer, really does say a lot about the state of the Democratic Party and their supporters.

Remember they picking at straws.

They have nothing.

So they have to complain about every little thing.

Cannot wait to see the most beautiful ballroom in the U.S.! — mooselips™ 💋 (@mooselips) October 24, 2025

They have nothing else to run on.

Don’t even go to BlueSky right now (or do if you can’t get enough of their meltdowns) it’s absolutely exploded with bad TBS memes.

That’s enough. They’re too weird.

