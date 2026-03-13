Leftist Media Quiet After Four Suspected Islamic Terror Attacks In Two Weeks

Nothing to see here, folks, Move along...

The strange relationship between fundamentalist Islam and the political left has taken a disturbing turn recently as establishment media platforms seek to spin or ignore at least three separate terror attacks involving Muslim suspects in the past two weeks. Is selective news coverage being applied to protect militant Islamism in the name of "diversity?"

The war in Iran is heating up an the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has global markets in an agitated frenzy. How long these tensions will last is uncertain but it's likely that Iran has already lost the ability to project large and coordinated military operations due to extensive US strikes. As a result, the Iranians will do what every other third world nation does; revert to insurgency and terror attacks.

Of course, Islam is an ideology, not an ethnicity or a country, and over the past decade the west has been flooded with people who view the attack on Iran as an attack on Islam in general. This means a high probability of terror events going into the next few months. The trend is already gaining momentum.

On March 1, 2026 in Austin, Texas, A migrant gunman named Ndiaga Diagne from Senegal killed 3 people and wounded 15 others before being killed by police. He wore a sweatshirt saying "Property of Allah" and had an Iranian flag T-shirt. The FBI is investigating it as potential terrorism, with indicators of a larger nexus of jihadist suspects.

The media's coverage of the attack was minimal at the time and has now gone mostly silent. Some journalists have suggested that the mass shooting as "unrelated" to the war in Iran or to Islam (the Iranian flag t-shirt wasn't enough to convince them). They argue that the attack might have been personal and tied to mental health issues.

Keep in mind, if the suspect was white and conservative, news reports would be plastered for months with stories about how "right-wingers" are ticking time bombs waiting to explode. But for Ndiaga Diagne from Senegal, they are eerily disinterested.

On March 8, 2026 in New York City, two Muslim suspects (Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19) allegedly attempted a bombing at a protest near the mayor's residence of Gracie Mansion. Two young men are seen on multiple videos throwing explosive devices into a crowd of conservative protesters and at the feet of police.

The homemade bombs filled with explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP), also known as "Mother of Satan", failed to detonate. They cited ISIS inspiration and reportedly aimed for mass casualties. The two suspects are the children of wealthy naturalized immigrants from Afghanistan living in Pennsylvania. They are currently facing terrorism charges.

The media, however, has instituted a reprehensible cover-up campaign in response to the failed attack, claiming that is was aimed at the Mayor's residence instead of the conservative anti-Islam protesters. Headlines and pundit spin on the attack made it sound as if the protesters were the culprits, rather than than the Muslim militants, and that the target was Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

CNN caught repeatedly lying about who was targeted in the recent NYC ISIS-inspired Muslim IED attack on American protesters.



Abby Phillip called it “an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”



Ana Navarro called it “an attempt against Mayor Mamdani.”… pic.twitter.com/MYkpnFjn6H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2026

Organizations like CNN and The New York Times published articles and social media posts in what appeared to be an attempt to humanize the alleged bombers; describing them as wayward kids who "somehow" took a wrong turn. CNN would later delete their original post.

Mayor Mamdani would go on to hold a press conference in which he admonished the anti-Islam protesters more than the Islamic terrorists.

Unbelievable.



Mayor Mamdani opens up his press conference following an ISIS-inspired terror attempt by condemning Islamophobia.



"This was a vile protest rooted in white supremacy...Anti-Muslim bigotry is nothing new to me..." pic.twitter.com/czRRinovEU — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 9, 2026

Brazen disinformation efforts by corporate news sources in situations like this merely reinforce the public belief that the media should be treated as more than just "ideologically captured." Rather, there is a growing sentiment that left-wing journalists and outlets are waging 4th Generation warfare on the American populace.

At Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 12, 2026, a suspect identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh (also reported as Mohamed Jalloh) opened fire in a classroom, killing one person (a retired officer or instructor affiliated with the university/ROTC) and wounding two others. He reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, according to the FBI.

The body count would have been higher but he was subdued and killed by a group of brave students (likely ROTC members) in the classroom shortly after the attack began. The media coverage of this incident is disturbingly slim.

Jalloh was a 36-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone and a former Army National Guard member. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, including plots to murder U.S. military personnel and efforts to join the group overseas. He was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and released in December 2024.

Finally, on March 12, 2026, an attack at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, involved a suspect who is reportedly a migrant from Lebanon. The suspect rammed his car into the building, drove down a hallway while shooting, and was confronted by armed security and reportedly killed. The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.

🚨 JUST IN: The FBI confirms they are investigating the Temple Israel attack in Michigan as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community"



The assailant, who the FBI has NOT yet named, is reportedly a LEBANESE IMMIGRANT who was naturalized as a US citizen.… pic.twitter.com/FQdcSMjphF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2026

The news apparatus continues to remain reticent to identify the attack as ideologically motivated. In all likelihood, they will offer no follow-up investigation into the incident and it will fall into the memory hole within a week. There is a clear trend taking place here, and no one in the corporate mainstream is talking about it.

Their biased coverage of these events helps to inspire future attacks by providing narrative protection for terrorists who align with the progressive agenda of multiculturalism. They would rather aid terrorists before sacrificing any political leverage. Similar propaganda tactics have been used by governments and the media in Europe to devastating effect.