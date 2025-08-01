Leftist Nonprofit Head Spills Beans About Secret "Notification System" To Help Illegals Evade ICE Arrest 

The Department of Justice has been tightening the noose around the Vera Institute of Justice, a leftist, billionaire-backed nonprofit that has long acted as a shield for illegal aliens. The DOJ has slashed millions in taxpayer funding to the rogue nonprofit, which is reportedly operating a real-time alert system designed to track ICE raids and warn criminal illegal aliens to avoid certain areas and evade arrest.

By now, the DOJ has likely seen, or at least we can hope, the latest undercover investigation by James O'Keefe's team, which features a secretly recorded interview with Santiago Mueckay, associate director of Vera's Advancing Universal Representation initiative.

In the footage, Mueckay openly admits to the undercover reporter that leftist billionaires are bankrolling Vera's operations.

"It's usually like foundations, like the Gates Foundation, or Jeff Bezos, or some of these huge philanthropists, who have millions of dollars," Mueckay said in the video.

Mueckay shared information with the reporter that points to Vera creating a database monitoring ICE trends nationwide to alert criminal illegal aliens about impending raids.

"We know which states are being targeted… If you see someone [from ICE], you can text the group and it'll go on a website, so people [illegals] can avoid the area," Mueckay said, adding, "We [Vera] keep track of everything that's happening with ICE."

Mueckay has since had his social media accounts, such as LinkedIn and X, scrubbed from the internet.

O'Keefe published a statement from Vera, denying that the leftist billionaires are funding their "immigration work."

Meanwhile, on the Gates Foundation's website...

According to its charter and mission statements, the nonprofit claims to work toward: "Securing equal justice, ending mass incarceration, and strengthening families and communities."

However, in practice, Vera has become a known supporter of illegal aliens, most notably by tipping off illegal aliens, which only undermines national security and puts public safety at risk. Let's not forget these databases could be used by 'civil terrorism' agents to attack ICE agents.

Here’s how One City Rising co-founder and strategist Jason Curtis Anderson views Vera:

The thing about this story that bothers me the most isn't just the disregard for federal immigration law—it's the open willingness to put American law enforcement officers in direct danger. When an organization like the Vera Institute of Justice leaks information about ICE operations to illegal immigrants, they are not just undermining public safety—they're actively enabling potentially violent individuals, including transnational gang members like Tren de Aragua and cartel operatives, to prepare for or evade arrest. These aren't hypotheticals. ICE officers are already seeing an 830% increase in violent attacks—and it's only getting worse. We know that hundreds of gang members and nearly 300 individuals on the terrorist watchlist have been caught at the border, and many more have likely slipped through. Yet somehow, the narrative pushed by groups like Vera flips the script: the person resisting arrest is automatically treated as a victim, while the officer doing their job is painted as the enemy. A quick look at Vera's 990s shows major funding from the same foundations—Tides, Ford, Open Society—that have created a billion-dollar advocacy ecosystem bent on dismantling law enforcement under the guise of reform. This isn't reform—it's subversion, and it empowers criminal networks while leaving American communities and the officers who serve them to deal with the actual dangers.

The big question is: Why subvert national security? Is it to exploit illegal aliens as cheap, disposable labor for the billionaire-controlled globalist corporations, or maybe to stack future elections with blue votes? Whatever the motive, this isn't 'America First', it's 'America Last.' And it puts law-abiding citizens' lives at risk as this nonprofit tips off illegals for their leftist billionaire friends.