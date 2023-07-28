Leftist Parents "Flee" Florida Because Of New Laws Blocking Child Mutilation

A recently passed Florida law, known as Senate Bill 254, now makes transgender surgeries and hormone therapies with irreversible effects illegal for minors in the state while also requiring people to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their biological sex. Circumventing the often cited problem of narcissistic parents using their children as political fashion accessories, the law outlines the reality that minors do not have the capacity to consent and that sex change procedures should wait until they are adults. It also sets a standard for dozens of states across the country seeking the stem to tide of destructive biological denial associated with far left ideology.

Of course, not everyone is happy that state governments are coming to their senses and protecting children from mutilation - Some leftist parents say they must now "flee" places like Florida in order to "keep their children safe."

People are fleeing Florida in a state of panic and fear. pic.twitter.com/n4PPcL8FJe — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 27, 2023

Political mass migrations of Americans are now commonplace with millions upon millions of people leaving blue states in particular after their authoritarian covid policies inspired anger rather than compliance.

And perhaps this is for the best - Certain social concepts simply cannot coexist and it's better that leftists who exploit children as props for activism not live so close to conservatives and moderates that view this practice as abhorrent. Certainly all sides come out happier (except maybe the unfortunate children being groomed), and surely the majority of Floridians are glad to see such people go.