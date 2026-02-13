Leftist Vandals Again Hit Chicago Mural Of Murdered Ukrainian Iryna

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Chicago mural honoring Iryna Zarutska, the innocent Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death in cold blood on a Charlotte light rail train, has been vandalized again—just two weeks after its unveiling.

This latest defacement underscores how deranged leftists will go to any lengths to suppress reminders of the deadly fallout from their soft-on-crime policies, even when the victim is a refugee who fled war.

The mural, painted on a three-story brick building at West Montrose and North Western avenues in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, depicts Zarutska’s face gazing solemnly, a stark memorial to her senseless murder last August by repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr.

?#BREAKING: The Chicago mural of Iryna Zarutska has been defaced for a 2nd time in just 14 days.



I don't understand how anyone could do this…



You have to be a complete sociopath to want to vandalize a mural of an innocent refugee who was m*rdered in cold blood/



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/VNzaGz22dl — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 11, 2026

The artwork was defaced for the second time in just 14 days. Video footage shows the vandalism, highlighting the graffiti scrawled across the tribute.

This incident follows a pattern of attacks on similar murals nationwide, as we previously reported.

In Brooklyn’s Bushwick, a massive mural was tagged with “F-ck Trump” shortly after completion, while Manhattan’s Lower East Side version was hit with “Please vandalize this” spray-painted over Zarutska’s face.

Florida’s Pensacola mural faced repeated assaults, defaced at least three times with mockery of her death.

Zarutska, 23, escaped the horrors of Russia’s war in Ukraine, seeking safety in the U.S. as a refugee. Her killer, Brown, had been arrested and released 14 times prior, a direct result of Democrat-run cities prioritizing criminals over public safety.

Surveillance footage captured the brutal attack, with Brown reportedly boasting, “I got that white girl,” as bystanders tried to save her. The racial angle was downplayed by corporate media, in stark contrast to their amplification of other cases.

President Trump highlighted Zarutska’s murder in speeches, vowing to crack down on “savage bloodthirsty criminals” unleashed by leftist agendas.

The mural campaign, backed by over $1 million from Elon Musk and others, aims to keep her memory alive and spotlight these policy failures.

But leftists can’t tolerate it. Outlets like The Guardian have smeared the effort as “weaponizing her memory” through “sterile” art, ignoring the real hypocrisy: Zarutska embodies the very refugees they claim to champion, yet her story is erased because it bolsters Trump’s push for law and order.

