Leftists Call For Political Purge Of MAGA If They Return To Power

You might have thought it wasn't possible, but leftist activist rhetoric has become even more unhinged than usual in the past month as ICE agents try to do their lawful jobs in Democrat controlled sanctuary cities like Minneapolis.

During the Obama Administration, ICE carried out millions of deportations of illegal aliens without a peep from progressives. Suddenly, under Trump these same operations are now being called "fascism" and grounds for insurgency. The reason these arrests have led to more violence today is not because of ICE, it is because NGO paid and trained activists are getting in the way.

First, impeding law enforcement officials, blocking roads, sabotaging vehicles and physically assaulting agents is not a legal form of protest.

Second, the American public voted for mass deportations to happen; not just for migrants who break the law after they sneak into the US, but for all migrants who sneak into the US. Democrats and a radical minority of activists are therefore attempting to disrupt the democratic process and prevent the Trump Administration from carrying out the will of the people.

But it doesn't stop there.

A narrative is building among Democrat politicians and NGO activists alike which is essentially calling for a political purge of conservatives if progressive leaders return to government power in the next few years. Multiple blue city mayors, governors and police administrators have already threatened to "arrest ICE agents" for carrying out deportations within sanctuary city jurisdictions.

Jacob Frey and Tim Walz made thinly veiled threats suggesting that local police could intervene. Walz called on residents of Minneapolis to film all ICE agents so that they could be "prosecuted later."

Jacob Frey says residents are calling on Minneapolis police to fight ICE agents.



Watch the police chief’s face when he says this.pic.twitter.com/fwHVCTsxd7 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 15, 2026

These speeches echo sentiments of leftists on social media calling for a Stasi-like purge if Democrats get back control of Congress and the White House. They assert that ICE agents can be identified and later imprisoned for enforcing basic immigration laws, even if their deportation arrests were legal and constitutional at the time.

TIM WALZ: "If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record."



"Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution." pic.twitter.com/V7fCMY3WZ1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2026

The Trump Administration and ICE have responded, asserting that such actions would constitute an insurrection. In other words, blue cities would be at war with the federal government.

Philadelphia “Sheriff” @PhilaSheriff Rochelle Bilal should resign before she embarrasses herself any further.



“Arresting ICE officers”?



Try it. See what happens. pic.twitter.com/IZgvHN9RyV — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 10, 2026

The insanity of leftists, however, is not to be taken lightly. Activist influencers want Trump and anyone associated with him thrown in the gulag. They are even suggesting that they can drag Trump and his allies before a tribunal and Democrats will "find the crimes" they are guilty of. As Lavrentiy Beria, head of Stalin's secret police in the Soviet Union allegedly stated:

"Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime..."

Ex-CNN host Jim Acosta and Democrat podcaster Jennifer Welch recently agreed that the left needs to take revenge on President Donald Trump. Not just by winning elections, but by putting him in prison for winning his election.

WEAPONIZATION: Democrat activists Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta say mass prosecutions of Trump and Republicans would be necessary for national reconciliation when Democrats regain power, arguing that expanding the SCOTUS would be required to jail Trump. pic.twitter.com/0a8hfU9qiq — @amuse (@amuse) January 17, 2026

Elon Musk took to X and posted a warning to conservatives in response to the clip, stating: "They mean it."

This is not a new tactic for Democrats. They attempted to jail Trump a number of times on fabricated charges in order to prevent him from running for office in 2024. They imprisoned around 1270 J6 protesters for an insurrection that never happened in order to make an example. They went after Trump's political allies with arrests and lawsuits. They tried to bury Musk with investigations and red tape. All of this was designed to undermine any chance of conservatives regaining a presence in government.

Without a doubt, if Democrats somehow steal the kind of power they once had during the Biden Administration, they will take action to ensure no one is able to take it from them again. Or, they will start a civil war in the process.