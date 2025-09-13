Leftists Cheer For Charlie Kirk's Assassin Then Falsely Claim He Is "Right Wing"

The political left's narrative dilemma is that they want to promote and applaud violence against conservatives, but they don't want to take any responsibility for that violence when it actually happens and consequences are inevitable. This has led to multiple psy-op campaigns in which progressive operatives and "influencers" encourage ideological murders and then try to label the killers as "right wing" after the fact.

It seems like bewildering nonsense, but this same strategy is being used by a number of left-wing propagandists online in the case of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. Luckily, the internet has been quick to debunk the false claims.

The disinformation campaign started with falsified records claiming that Robinson was a registered Republican and had donated to Donald Trump's election campaign. As it turned out, they had dug up the identity of a person the the same name as the shooter then pretended as if it was his information. This claim has now even been debunked by the mainstream media, but there still leftist accounts spreading the lie. Robinson has never been a registered Republican or Trump voter.

The left is releasing the address of an innocent man with the same name as Charlie Kirk's assassin in an attempt to frame the assassin as a "Republican"



This is extremely dangerous. An innocent man's life is in grave danger because the Left is desperate to shift blame.

Then there was an effort to spread fake images featuring Robinson wearing a Trump t-shirt. The images have been identified as manipulated and the accounts spreading them have been exposed.

🚨BREAKING: I'm calling for this account to be banned.



With more than 5 million followers it posted an edited photo of Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, wearing a Trump shirt with the caption "Tired of these terrorists."



This is exactly the kind of content that got…

It's important to note that there was a blitz of Democrat accounts that ran with this false information and none have yet apologized for doing so. Some have erased the older posts to hide their complicity.

As this tactic failed, progressives turned to a new strategy of guilt by association. Meaning, leftists seized upon the fact that Robinson's family is conservative and asserted that this means he was conservative, too. They are essentially arguing that a person's politics are inherited through their genetics.

Of course, this claim doesn't hold under basic scrutiny. Tyler Robinson is not the first leftist to turn against his conservative family. Just take a look at far-left influencer Steven Bonnell II (Destiny), who grew up in a conservative catholic household yet he says he hates conservative Christians like Charlie Kirk.

Just last month on CNN.



Destiny: I hate Charlie Kirk. I think he is a satan spawn.



This is CNN.

Furthermore, interviews with Robinson's friends indicate that he was, indeed, a hardcore political leftist who often "ranted" and sparked arguments with his family. Friends indicated that Robinson:

"...Was “pretty left on everything” and was “the only member of his family that was really leftist.....The rest of his family was very hard Republican...”

Around sophomore year, the friend said, Robinson became more extreme in his political views and would “always just be ranting and arguing about them”.

When one friend saw the news on Friday, he said that he was shocked.

“I knew he [Robinson] had strong political views, but I never thought it would even go near that far.”

This information supports previous information from the FBI which revealed that ammo used by the shooter was inscribed with Antifa messages including: "Hey fascist, catch!" and "O Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao" (a reference to an Italian anti-fascist song).

Setting aside the ridiculous notion that a "conservative Trump supporter" would want to assassinate Charlie Kirk (a conservative Trump supporter), all evidence indicates that Robinson is a far-left extremist. One would think that this news would excite Democrats and progressives since they openly applauded Charlie Kirk's murder across the internet. However, they are now attempting to disavow instead and tie the shooter to the right wing.

Another false narrative that has circulated is that Robinson is a "Groyper", or follower of right wing commentator Nick Fuentes. They base this claim on a single image taken of Robertson posing in a track suit, which they claim is symbolism for Fuentes fans. In fact, the image was referencing a meme called the "Slav Squat" which has nothing to do with Fuentes. Even CNN called out the claim as "grasping at straws".

Elle Reeve explains what a groyper is on CNN and why the left's attempts to link them to the assasination of Charlie Kirk are ridiculous.



"It's like they're grasping at vapor."

In other words, the Democrats and the woke movement have been demonizing conservatives and Trump supporters for a decade as "fascists, Nazis and enemies of democracy", which has inspired a generation of impressionable young people to believe that murder is a justifiable action against those who oppose their ideas.

Democrats are calling for peace and reconciliation in the wake of the shooting, while also refusing to take responsibility and attempting to falsely dump Charlie Kirk's assassination at the feet of conservatives.

Meanwhile, the next left-wing shooter has just been inspired to make a move because millions of woke activists are jumping for joy over Kirk's death. As long as the political left acts as if these shooters are heroes there will always be more crazies to follow in their footsteps.