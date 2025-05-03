Leftists Declare It 'Frightening' That "Children Will Be Taught To Love America"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Deputy Chief Of Staff Stephen Miller gave a press conference Thursday in which he outlined how “Cancerous, Communist Woke Culture” will be kept out of taxpayer funded schools and instead “Children will be taught to love America.”

Guess how leftists responded.

That’s right, with disgust.

STEPHEN MILLER: “Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots.”



The Trump administration is launching a new battle—this time, in America’s schools.



Miller laid out the mission: eradicate critical race theory, defund woke indoctrination, and… https://t.co/RkvLUjOolV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 1, 2025

Miller stated “This administration, President Trump, is at the forefront of protecting women and protecting girls,” adding “Nowhere is that clearer than when we’re talking about fighting radical gender ideology.”

He continued, “This administration is also fighting to get critical race theory out of our school districts.”

“Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values, for schools that want federal taxpayer funding,” Miller further urged.

He continued, “So as we close the Department of Education and provide funding to states, we’re going to make sure these funds are not being used to promote communist ideology. For any nation to be successful, it cannot teach its children to hate themselves and to hate their country.”

“So these are a few of the areas in which President Trump has fought the cancerous, communist woke culture that was destroying this country, where we were led to believe men were women, women were men, that racial discrimination was good, that merit was bad, and that safety and physical security matter less than the feelings of liberal ideologues,” Miller concluded.

Sports ‘journalist’ turned leftist activist Jemele Hill responded to Miller’s words by declaring that “this should frighten everyone.”

This should frighten everyone. https://t.co/AX3PJnmgL8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 1, 2025

Respondents asked why it should frighten anyone that American children would be taught to be proud of their country.

As opposed to kids being taught that their country is terrible? — PJ (@PJ_Phillyboy) May 1, 2025

Why do you want our citizens to hate our country?



What country do you support? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 2, 2025

How dare people get taught to love their country. — Left Field Lounger (@LFLatMSU) May 1, 2025

This is today's American left.



Our children being taught to love their country is scary to them.



Unbelievable — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 1, 2025

Fuck that and fuck you. We are not going to endorse North Korean tactics and fascist propaganda. We teach the truth and we do not threaten schools whose curricula we disagree with. — Our Grand Scheme (@grandestscheme) May 1, 2025

Hill then wanted to know what makes people think they’re being taught the opposite of loving America.

What makes you think they’re being taught that now? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 1, 2025

Ask and you shall receive:

You. — Veritas Æquitas Libertas (@Veritas1646) May 1, 2025

Your entire profesional existence. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) May 1, 2025

Because Marxist have Infiltrated academics and are pushing that narrative? — John Enclave (@EnclaveJohn) May 1, 2025

Let’s start with the legions of people standing up to scream about stolen land? — locke and demosthenes (@XCarcallaX) May 1, 2025

1619 Project is just one example. The entire thing is based off of lies which anyone would see if they did 5 minutes of research. — Levi Mikula (@LeviMikula1791) May 1, 2025

Why? Maybe a bit more pride in our country & communities would be a good change. It’s not perfect but I believe we should have pride in where we live and want to improve it. — Brandon Brooks (@OfficialBBrooks) May 1, 2025

It is terrifying because that is exactly what communist countries such as Russia and China do. They feed their citizens propaganda, not truth. Hell, we already had generations of kids who were lied to about the slaughter and genocide of Native Americans. Loving the country is not… — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 1, 2025

Democrats are fine with indoctrination as long as it teaches kids to hate America and White people. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) May 1, 2025

Leftists are so riddled with hate and anger, they just want to see everything in a permanent state of rot and everyone unhappy like them.

Anyone remember being forced to say the Pledge of allegiance every morning and it being boring as hell? Just a bunch of kids droning words because we were told to. — BikeMan (@BikeMan) May 1, 2025

Don’t feel that way lately. — BikeMan (@BikeMan) May 2, 2025

"…and they'll have cute matching outfits, and we'll teach them how to march in unison, and sing little patriotic songs, and hunt minorities, and salute our dear leader, and…" — Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) May 1, 2025

Sounds a lot like what Kim Jon Un is doing there by North Korea. — Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) May 2, 2025

Because teaching kids that the country they live in is good and has done good is like North Korea… or something.

Mandatory patriotism, banned ideologies, and loyalty pledges.

This isn’t policy, it’s the handbook for state-run propaganda. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 1, 2025

That’s not what I’m talking about. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 1, 2025

Clearly not.

They lied that “hating America” was being taught, their entire base believed it, so they could gut the DOE to make children good little brainwashed DUMB zombies. God forbid children learn that slavery was a thing and racism anywhere sucks. This is like the red scare all over… — Stellar_Fox (@StellarFox16) May 1, 2025

Goebbels laying the groundwork for the Hitler Youth — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) May 1, 2025

Everyone I disagree with is literally Hitler.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.