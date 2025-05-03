print-icon
Leftists Declare It 'Frightening' That "Children Will Be Taught To Love America"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Deputy Chief Of Staff Stephen Miller gave a press conference Thursday in which he outlined how “Cancerous, Communist Woke Culture” will be kept out of taxpayer funded schools and instead “Children will be taught to love America.”

Guess how leftists responded.

That’s right, with disgust.

Miller stated “This administration, President Trump, is at the forefront of protecting women and protecting girls,” adding “Nowhere is that clearer than when we’re talking about fighting radical gender ideology.”

He continued, “This administration is also fighting to get critical race theory out of our school districts.”

“Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values, for schools that want federal taxpayer funding,” Miller further urged.

He continued, “So as we close the Department of Education and provide funding to states, we’re going to make sure these funds are not being used to promote communist ideology. For any nation to be successful, it cannot teach its children to hate themselves and to hate their country.”

“So these are a few of the areas in which President Trump has fought the cancerous, communist woke culture that was destroying this country, where we were led to believe men were women, women were men, that racial discrimination was good, that merit was bad, and that safety and physical security matter less than the feelings of liberal ideologues,” Miller concluded.

Sports ‘journalist’ turned leftist activist Jemele Hill responded to Miller’s words by declaring that “this should frighten everyone.”

Respondents asked why it should frighten anyone that American children would be taught to be proud of their country.

Hill then wanted to know what makes people think they’re being taught the opposite of loving America.

Ask and you shall receive:

Leftists are so riddled with hate and anger, they just want to see everything in a permanent state of rot and everyone unhappy like them.

Because teaching kids that the country they live in is good and has done good is like North Korea… or something.

Clearly not.

Everyone I disagree with is literally Hitler.

*  *  *

