Leftists "Devastated" By SCOTUS Decision Ending Child Trans Experimentation

The abject insanity of the political left cannot be overstated when it comes to the issue of transgenderism. The notion of gender fluidity is built upon a swampy foundation, with a handful of questionable scientific papers primarily backed by pharmaceutical companies acting as the only evidence that trans "identity" has any basis in reality. At bottom, the transgender debate is a perfect example of what happens when science becomes political.

When corporate greed meets ideological cultism there is little room for objective analysis. Progressives took an extreme minority of aberrant mental health cases (people with the psychological illness of gender dysphoria) and turned them into an international movement to deny basic biology and psychology.

No society should ever enable or embrace mental illness as a cultural ideal. In particular, vulnerable children should be kept far away from emotionally unstable, morally bankrupt political zealots. The western world is well aware of what happens when cult movements get their hands on little kids.

It would appear that the majority of the US Supreme Court agrees with this assessment with their latest 6-3 decision to uphold a ban on gender affirming care for minors in the state of Tennessee. With its decision in Skrmetti v. United States, the Supreme Court has delivered a decisive blow to the transgender activist movement which has long sought to spread their ideology throughout the US. The top goal of these activists is to normalize the trans grooming of children.

To be clear, this decision does not require states to ban gender-affirming care, but it does protect the ability of states to ban the practice. The Tennessee case sets a precedent that will inspire similar bans throughout most of the US.

In response, most Democrat politicians remain surprisingly quiet which has infuriated far-left progressives. Democrats suffered severe political consequences for their blind support for transgender activism, losing the presidency, the House, the Senate and the popular vote in 2024. Wokeness helped to destroy their party and they are trying to distance themselves. Dem leaders seeking a potential White House run in 2028 are particularly absent from the debate.

Lefists argue that this represents a "betrayal" on the part of Democrats and on the part of SCOTUS. They say the court's decision is "devastating", which makes little sense to normal people but perfect sense when you understand how important the grooming of children is for trans ideologues.

In 2007 the very first transgender youth clinic was opened in Boston, MA. By 2017 there were 41 such clinics across the US. From 2017 to 2024, at least 300 trans clinics aimed specifically at children were built. The institutions were spreading like a cancer.

In 2017 the narrative was that there was no such thing as transgender treatments for children. Leftist completely denied the practice existed. Post-2020, the Overton Window shifted; Democrat leaders and progressive activists not only admitted that puberty blockers and gender-based surgeries were being administered to children, they argued that to prevent this from happening was akin to "genocide".

Between 2019 and 2023 around 14,000 American kids received puberty blockers and other treatments (which permanently sterilize them and ruin their physical development for the rest of their lives). At least 5700 of those kids underwent trans surgeries.

The claim among trans advocates is that children are aware of their gender fluid identity at a early age and have the cognitive ability to consent to such treatments, even without a parent's knowledge. Trans propaganda in public schools led to the rise of "trans trenders" - Minors who jumped on the bandwagon in order to fit in or stand out as "special". Then there is the problem of leftist narcissist parents who push their children into transgenderism because they see their kids as political fashion accessories instead of human beings.

Social media is rife with abuser parents manipulating their kids into believing they are trans.

While conservatives and libertarians tend to demand limits on government interference in individual decision making, one area in which most of them agree is that kids do not have the ability to consent. Undergoing transgender treatment is a life altering decision that cannot be left to easily impressionable minors, or their parents for that matter. Not all "freedoms" are inherently good.

Scientifically speaking, there are only two genders and there is no evidence whatsoever that "trans children" are a reality. The assertion that these kids will be more prone to suicide if they don't receive puberty blockers and surgeries is baseless. There is no historical precedent for what is happening in the west today when it comes to gender fluid theory. Chemical castration and chopping off body parts for aesthetic purposes is not healthcare.

Such children are, in fact, being used as guinea pigs to satisfy a monstrous political experiment in biological and moral relativism. This can no longer be tolerated.