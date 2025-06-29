Leftists Insist Trump's Children Be Deported After President's Win On Birthright Citizenship

The conflict over illegal immigration in the US is rooted in a very simple question: Should a society have standards for who gets access to its culture and economy? Does a nation have the right to deny some people while accepting others?

The majority of countries in the world have such rules and restrictions on immigration, yet the US has for some reason become a petri dish for unfettered multiculturalism. The rest of the planet seems to feel it has the right to demand that Americans open their borders to anyone and everyone. Specifically, the political left is obsessed with the notion that the US is not allowed to deny entry, and if it does then it is exercising a "fascist" imperative that must be sabotaged.

Inevitably, progressives cite the immigration surge from 1870 to 1900 along with the poem on the Statue of Liberty titled "The New Colossus", which calls to "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free..." What many people don't know is that the plaque with the poem wasn't added to the Statue of Liberty until 1903 and it was written by a feminist and socialist by the name of Emma Lazarus.

The open borders agenda is not new, it was started by socialists a long time ago and the process is an ongoing one.

One aspect of immigration law that leftists have exploited for quite some time is the existence of birthright citizenship. The laws surrounding citizenship outlined in the 14th Amendment were intended to secure rights for newly freed slaves after the Civil War. They were not meant to be used by foreign invaders as a loophole so they could sneak across the border, drop a baby or two on US soil and avoid deportation.

The Supreme Court's stance on this issue has shifted back and forth over the decades but their latest decision denies the assumed powers of federal judges to block White House policy unilaterally. In other words, individual activist judges do not have more power that a lawfully elected president. This should be obvious, but the political left does not care about election outcomes and the will of the people. They think they know better.

The SCOTUS decision allows the Trump Administration to narrow the interpretation of birthright citizenship to children with at least one parent that already has legal standing in the US. A baby born in America with two illegal alien parents is not automatically a US citizen according to White House policy.

The court's ruling does not end the conflict completely, however. There is civil litigation to address and lower courts will continue to delay in the hopes of derailing deportations. Immigration activists are already panicking, though; flooding social media with an old and debunked narrative that Trump's children including Barron Trump are now non-citizens under Trump's rules.

Ending Birthright Citizenship…



Deportations need to start here. pic.twitter.com/VajiDxG7Ke — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 28, 2025

The claim is, of course, nonsense, and stems from a lack of understanding when it comes to basic immigration law. Or, it is a deliberate refusal to acknowledge the difference between legal and illegal migrants.

Barron Trump was born in March 2006. His mother, Melania Trump, became a US citizen in July 2006



Donald Trump Jr was born in 1977, Ivanka Trump was born in 1981, Eric Trump was born in 1984. Ivana Trump did not become a citizen until 1988.



All Birth-right citizens under Trump. pic.twitter.com/9LlDpwqqVz — Lara reads banned books in Florida📚🇺🇸 (@MadeInTheUSANJ) June 27, 2025

This is a disconnect from reality that has persisted since Trump began his secure borders campaign, with leftists claiming that Melania Trump and her children are subject to deportation and that Trump is a "hypocrite" for wanting some migrants removed while being married to an immigrant.

As Trump moves to end birthright citizenship - it might be a good time to point out the fact that Ivana was not a US citizen when Don Jr, Ivanka & Eric were born and Melania was not a US citizen when Barron was born. pic.twitter.com/Q3RzEnTMMw — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) June 27, 2025

As in all things, arguing with stupid people is dangerous because one often has to sink down to their level and roll around in the gutter. That said, it's worth reminding people once again that Trump's position does not oppose all immigration, just illegal immigration. The difference is clear; if a foreigner goes through proper channels then they are a legal citizen. This includes Melania Trump who received her citizenship status in 2006. Trump's children are automatically citizens, not necessarily because they were born in the US but because Trump is a citizen.

This is not hard to understand.

Progressive fact checking organizations have even debunked this argument, noting that all of Trump's children and Melania are distinctly legal, as opposed to migrants that invade the border and have children in order to anchor themselves legally. The political left's refusal to accept the difference is a tiresome ploy that needs to end.