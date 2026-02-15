Leftists Install Unauthorized Sirens Across LA To Warn Illegals Of ICE Raids

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Radical leftists in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood are installing unauthorized sirens to alert illegals when ICE agents are nearby, creating a city-wide network to sabotage federal deportation efforts.

This brazen move highlights the escalating desperation of open-borders agitators, who are putting communities at risk by harboring criminals amid President Trump’s aggressive push to remove illegal aliens from American streets.

A grassroots group led by community activists has crowdfunded and begun deploying small red siren devices on private properties, bypassing city permits. The sirens, activated remotely via an app, are designed to warn residents of spotted federal immigration operations.

Liberals in Los Angeles are now installing actual sirens across the city to warn people of ICE which can be heard from half a mile away.



This is totally illegal. Needs to be shut down immediately. pic.twitter.com/WcC5q3cpfO — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 14, 2026

“We’d like to ultimately have this along all the different streets so they can take shelter,” said Amanda Alcalde, who created the Highland Park Community Support Group.

Flyers posted in the area explain: “If you hear the siren, ICE is in the community.”

Activists claim the goal is to give families time to seek safety, with one noting, “I’ve seen a lot of fear in people’s eyes. I don’t see a lot of our ethnic minorities out in the day to day. It’s big change. It feels dystopian in a way.”

Another organizer added, “Unfortunately, ICE raids that have been happening. We have got to get more creative and find ways to protect our community members.”

At least 20 sirens have already been installed, with more planned by February 23. The devices can reportedly be heard from half a mile away, turning neighborhoods into alert zones for evading law enforcement.

This tactic echoes broader leftist interference, as seen in Minnesota where anti-ICE agitators’ actions led to fatal confrontations.

Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger previously warned that such delusions are getting people killed, stating, “The left is getting people killed at this point.”

Similar obstruction has fueled violence elsewhere, including a Chicago high schooler assaulted for holding an “I Love ICE” sign during a student protest, and a leftist Karen stalking and abusing ICE agents tracking a child rapist murderer illegal.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has even announced training sessions to teach agitators how to block ICE and doxx agents, framing it as “legal” observation while ignoring the surge in threats against federal officers.

DHS reports an 8,000% increase in death threats against ICE agents, underscoring the dangers of these sabotage networks funded by leftist foundations and foreign donors.

As Trump’s administration ramps up deportations targeting criminal illegals, polls show strong public support: 73% view illegal entry as a crime, and 67% demand local cooperation with ICE.

Yet blue-city radicals continue defying federal law, radicalizing youth and endangering agents who protect American communities from murderers, rapists, and gang members.

These illegal sirens represent a new low in the left’s war on border security, inviting chaos and undermining the rule of law in pursuit of their open-borders agenda.

