Leftists Leave X For Bluesky Only To Overwhelm Site With Mass Censorship Demands

It's yet another reminder of the dark days of pre-Musk Twitter when social media was completely dominated by blue-check Karens and a vast army of San Francisco-based moderators. In the wake of Donald Trump's election victory which was helped in large part by Elon Musk, high profile celebrities along with washed up has-beens are announcing their great exodus from X.

Destination? Bluesky, a social media platform which is trying to recreate the progressive cancel culture hellscape of 2020 Twitter. It was created by former longtime Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who later left the organization. The company recently reported an increase of 3 million users since October, rising to 15 million total users in November. Compare this to X with its reported user base of over 600 million and it's easy to see why the political left was so enraged by the sale of the company to Musk with his abhorrent free speech policies.

It's also hard to see how Bluesky represents anything other than a sweaty bubble of cope.

It didn't take very long for the new arrivals to saturate the platform with censorship demands, post flagging and general complaints about other users. Bluesky gave notice recently that in only 24 hours the site was inundated with over 42,000 reports and the censorship requests have expanded to over 3000 flags per hour.

The mass migration of wokes from X to Bluesky is already impacting "safety" culture and censorship on that platform. pic.twitter.com/QE6HA0Shcw — i/o (@eyeslasho) November 16, 2024

Bluesky was built on an "invite only" system up until February of this year. The rush of woke actors, journalists and activists to the platform after the election has certainly garnered a lot of media attention for the site. Progressive celebrities and pundits such as actress Jamie Lee Curtis, "journalist" Don Lemon, "journalist" Joy Reid, writer Stephen King and The Guardian’s official news account, have all decided to switch to Bluesky.

Don Lemon accused X of no longer serving the purposes of "transparency and honest debate", a hilarious notion when one considers the incredible level of censorship enacted under the old regime. What leftists are actually angry about is the fact that conservatives are suddenly free to contradict progressive claims without fear of account bans, the doxing of their homes and workplaces, and cancel culture in general.

Don Lemon also leaving X... it's like Christmas came early this year. pic.twitter.com/sAe0lcAwhG — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) November 13, 2024

Leftists enjoyed a double standard at Twitter that worked aggressively in their favor. Even if their arguments were devoid of facts and evidence, the Terms of Service system Twitter put in place was specifically hostile to conservative ideals. Progressive members knew this and exploited it often to silence dissent. The only thing that might save an account was its size, with the biggest right-leaning users sometimes getting a pass.

The exodus merely confirms what most people already knew - The left is afraid of fair discourse on an even playing field. They refuse open debate unless the game is rigged in their favor. So far the general response form the majority of X users is "Good riddance to bad rubbish!" It's unlikely that this view will change.