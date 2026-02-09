Leftists Lose It As Pro-ICE Ad Plays During Super Bowl

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A powerful pro-ICE advertisement aired during Super Bowl 60, spotlighting the everyday heroes in Immigration and Customs Enforcement who risk their lives to protect communities from violent criminals.

The spot, which ran right after Bad Bunny’s trash halftime performance, portrayed ICE agents as friends, neighbors, fathers, veterans, and Little League coaches dedicated to making America safer. Sponsored by the conservative group American Sovereignty, it struck a nerve with leftists already seething over recent ICE operations.

The 30-second spot opens with aerial views of American neighborhoods at sunset, cutting to scenes of ICE agents as family men and community members. Narration states: “These are Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers. They are friends and neighbors, sons, fathers, their little league coaches and veterans… people who love this country. They are removing violent criminals from our streets and neighborhoods. It’s dangerous and difficult work, but ICE has one mission: to make America a safer place to live, and that’s what they’re doing. This is law enforcement. This is ICE.”

The ad comes amid heightened tensions around immigration enforcement, with ICE ramping up deportations of criminal aliens under the Trump administration. The commercial aimed to humanize agents often demonized by open borders advocates, emphasizing their role in removing threats from neighborhoods.

It also comes after Trump advocated a “softer touch” to immigration enforcement.

Leftists wasted no time venting their rage on social media, particularly on X, where unhinged reactions poured in.

Fuck that ICE Super Bowl ad — Tzar (#cornwatch) ????? (@Gore2024) February 9, 2026

ICE AD FOR THR SUPER BOWL BITCH GET THR FUCK OUTTA HERE NIGGA pic.twitter.com/jgFcZCa6Sz — itxmi (@the_Itxmi) February 9, 2026

Aw yes, paid for by American Sovereignty, a right-wing, just made up group that somehow is non-profit but found the funds to make a pro-ICE ad in a month and pay the exorbitant post-Halftime shows Super Bowl ad fee…mmhmm…fuck ICE. https://t.co/vYWpNuFowZ pic.twitter.com/E3olA5S29A — Erin$Giant34 (@EGiant49) February 9, 2026

Yep. Theyre so proud that they cover their faces. — Nunya234 (@Nunyab234) February 9, 2026

Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses. — PNWCatDaddy69 (@PNWCatDaddy69) February 9, 2026

Sometimes you love your country so much, you have to terrorize and occasionally murder its citizens — Chris Miller (@hchrismiller) February 9, 2026

Did I just see a fucking ICE ad on my fucking Super Bowl commercials? LMAO — Lawlbringer (@lawlbringer) February 9, 2026

These extreme responses highlight the desperation among open borders extremists, who view any support for law enforcement as a threat to their agenda.

This backlash echoes recent moves by prominent leftists to undermine ICE. Just days ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced training sessions for agitators on how to block ICE agents and doxx federal officials.

The Super Bowl ad is part of a larger push by American Sovereignty, which also placed provocative billboards in San Francisco praising ICE as “Defensive Player of the Year.” These efforts coincide with ICE’s intensified operations, including recent raids in Minneapolis that sparked leftist outrage after the shooting of an armed suspect.

Critics like AOC and her allies promote resistance tactics that endanger agents and obstruct justice, all while ignoring the victims of criminal aliens.

Democrats used to be all for immigration enforcement.

As ICE continues its vital work, ads like this one serve as a reminder: enforcing immigration laws isn’t optional – it’s essential to preserving American safety and sovereignty. Leftists can rage all they want, but the tide is turning against unchecked borders and spots like this push back against the madness.

