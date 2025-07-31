Leftists Lose Their Minds Over Dunkin' Donuts Ad Featuring White Model

Remember when beautiful people were the standard in American marketing? Remember when advertising focused on demographics according to their common interests and their percentage of the general population? It wasn't all that long ago, but the woke cult has been working hard over the years to "deconstruct" cultural norms, specifically by hijacking advertising and convincing corporations that DEI is the wave of the future.

Anyone born before Y2K is well aware of the dramatic changes to American media and the startling disappearance of attractive people and white people in ads. TV shows, movies and even commercials have been carefully crafted with a perfect pie chart of diverse representation while removing the one group that is the actual majority (perhaps even more of a majority as deportations continue). Most of America does not look like New York or Los Angeles, but if you were to study modern advertising without context you might assume white people in the US are a minority.

It's not a secret that this is by design. The religion of Multiculturalism requires that public perception be molded first to assume that demographic balancing is the norm and that "white colonists" are an enemy that must be suppressed for the good of the world. The more victimhood and controversy leftists can elicit, the more political power they think they can harvest.

If you're wondering why progressives have been so frantic over the recent American Eagle Sidney Sweeney ad mentioning that she "has good jeans", it's because they see it as direct defiance of their monopoly on advertising perception. Sure, they'll cry and wail about "literal Nazis" and the notion of attractive white people talking about jeans/genes as an expression of "eugenics", but the truth is that they are afraid they're losing power over the world that the public sees through their daily content consumption.

The fact is, America doesn't look anything like the vision that leftists in marketing have fabricated over the past decade. The fact is, most dads are not dumb and useless. Women are rarely mechanics. Most men are not coming home from a long day at work and doing the house chores. Interracial couples are exceedingly rare, and white people don't get financial advice from their black neighbors.

These are not real dynamics that play out in the average American's day-to-day existence. They are only ever witnessed in modern advertising.

Leftists see the Sidney Sweeney ads as "just the beginning" of a trend that could dismantle their perception empire, and maybe they are right. The same woke activists are freaking out again this week about another ad by Dunkin' Donuts featuring a white male model joking about his good genes and golden tan. It's simply unacceptable that good looking white people be featured prominently in commercials unless they are promoting far left ideological talking points.

Leftists act as if an attractive white person being proud of how they look in an ad is so absurd and extreme that it is a sign of terrible changes on the horizon. For them, maybe, but not for the rest of the country.

Activists are calling for a boycott of American Eagle and also Dunkin' Donuts as the companies dare to represent the majority demographic in their marketing. Of course, no recent leftist boycott has succeeded in harming any company's bottom line; they are a tiny minority of mentally ill cultural Marxists and they have no leverage in a free market system. The left's only play is to convince such companies that they are a much bigger group than they really are.

Wokeness is not just in retreat, it's already laying in a grave and heavy dirt is being piled on top. This latest advertising shift (if we can call two commercials a "shift") will prove yet again that progressives have lost all influence over the media landscape that they once dominated only a couple years ago. No one is going to stop buying these brands. Despite false claims that American Eagle's stock is dropping, the company is up nearly 20% after the Sweeney ads hit the web. The country is paying attention and rewarding businesses that abandon wokeness.

The most likely outcome is that woke adherents will become rare Dodo birds over the next 5-10 years, bumbling and squawking about in the mire and completely unaware that the world has moved on without them. Their extinction is inevitable, but in their stupidity, they still think they are kings of the cultural jungle.