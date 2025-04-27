print-icon
print-icon

Leftists Lose Their Sh*t Because Of What Trump Was Wearing...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Armies of TDS riddled leftists whinged, moaned and cried online Saturday because President Trump wore a navy blue suit to the Pope’s funeral.

Oh my God, Orange man so bad.

Is there any facet of Trump’s existence that doesn’t send these deranged individuals into meltdown?

Firstly, no he wasn’t the only person wearing a blue suit.

Oh. Prince William, what have you done?

And every single pall bearer was also wearing a blue suit.

Practically fifty percent of people there were in blue, because it’s literally a thing to wear a navy blue suit to a funeral.

Biden wore a blue suit.

Today it’s a blue suit, tomorrow it’s death camps, right?

They’re mentally destroyed.

At least Trump wore a suit.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Psst... click here for a preview of our new partnership at ZH Store.

Loading...