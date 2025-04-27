Leftists Lose Their Sh*t Because Of What Trump Was Wearing...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Armies of TDS riddled leftists whinged, moaned and cried online Saturday because President Trump wore a navy blue suit to the Pope’s funeral.

Oh my God, Orange man so bad.

Is there any facet of Trump’s existence that doesn’t send these deranged individuals into meltdown?

One guy shows up in a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral. You will never guess who. pic.twitter.com/3zBJlc792l — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025

A blue suit?



Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders.



He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention.



🙄 pic.twitter.com/SxiYiV9W7s — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

Of course Trump is the only jackass wearing a blue suit and blue tie to a funeral….such an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/fLg81YhN3t — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 26, 2025

And here’s trump in his ill-fitting blue suit (the tent company he buys his suits from must only make them in blue) shitposting on his phone during the Pope’s funeral. Of… course he is. Disrespectful sack of dogshit. pic.twitter.com/auL5D2NbYc — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) April 26, 2025

NEW HOAX JUST DROPPED



“Trump broke the rules and stood out by wearing a blue suit to Pope Francis’ funeral!”



Reality: pic.twitter.com/7gKaBHqe4a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2025

Firstly, no he wasn’t the only person wearing a blue suit.

You all look more pathetic the harder you try. pic.twitter.com/zZbhplx1KB — Emory (@Emory0819) April 27, 2025

Oh. Prince William, what have you done?

And every single pall bearer was also wearing a blue suit.

Literally watching it now and numerous men are in navy or blue as well as some women .. even some white..



What’s your point?



Vatican funeral apparel guidelines are dark suits- while black is preferred and often dominates funeral attire , it is not mandatory.



Hope this… — ✌🏼🌻 (@honeyybomb) April 26, 2025

Practically fifty percent of people there were in blue, because it’s literally a thing to wear a navy blue suit to a funeral.

Why, look at all these guys in blue suits. (You’re such a hateful liar.) pic.twitter.com/sDZnBoD5t0 — SteveSPS (@sSchlotz24) April 27, 2025

Everyone bitching about what color of suit Trump wore to the Pope's funeral. Blue is also accepted. As long as it's not bright or pastel. So to you, it's acceptable to everyone, except Trump. pic.twitter.com/vUtLDXTh8v — Sha Me (@Sha_queen_meani) April 26, 2025

Biden wore a blue suit.

HOAX: If you heard anything about the Pope's funeral from the drive-by media you heard that Trump thumbed his nose at the Vatican by wearing a blue and not a black suit. Everyone from the Prince of Wales to Joe Biden wore a blue suit – the only way I know this is because of 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/NbPRPOARGU — @amuse (@amuse) April 27, 2025

🇺🇸🇺🇦🇻🇦 The media is showing its insane hypocrisy again:



1) Biden wears blue suit – all good

2) Trump wears blue – meltdown

3) Zelensky does not wear a suit – ignore it at any cost



We havent seen such idiotic hypocrisy for a while. pic.twitter.com/oUHYo45LSB — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 27, 2025

Today it’s a blue suit, tomorrow it’s death camps, right?

This is all you have? A blue suit isn't "dark?" It must be painful. By now, you should be on your 8th story of the new Comedian Concentration Camp and noting the latests journalists arrested by Orange Dread.



And all you got is a suit. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) April 26, 2025

They’re mentally destroyed.

Imagine being so obsessed with criticizing Trump that you embarrass yourself like this.



I see at least four other blue suits in the photo. But this nutjob only sees Trump.



It’s a mental illness at this point. https://t.co/GvQa8jYqll — RBe (@RBPundit) April 26, 2025

I think we literally had five Trump hoaxes in one day at the pope’s funeral. Let see here..



1) The blue suit hoax (many wore blue suits)

2) The Biden got the front row over Trump hoax (Biden was a few rows back)

3) The Trump was sleeping hoax (Looked more like he was praying but… pic.twitter.com/gG8IEEmgrd — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) April 27, 2025

At least Trump wore a suit.

I'm seeing posts like "Trump wore a blue suit…omg" and yet I see a sea of blue suits….. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy didn't even wear a suit. pic.twitter.com/DWYZid9nYt — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 26, 2025

* * *

