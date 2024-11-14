print-icon
Leftists Melt Down As Biden Is Nice To Trump During White House Welcome

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

President elect Trump visited the White House Wednesday and Joe Biden was actually nice to him, something rabid TDS carriers couldn’t handle.

Trump thanked Biden for facilitating a smooth transition.

Biden was cordial. 

Surprising given the fact that he called Trump a threat to Democracy for four years.

All is forgiven.

Perhaps after the coup and also being rejected by Kamala Harris’ disastrous campaign he just gives zero fucks.

Leftists just couldn’t bear it.

They hate democracy.

Meanwhile, CNN found it “stunning” that Biden staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump.

Big cope.

They know how bad it’s been the past four years.

What’s this? A real president?

