Leftists Melt Down As Biden Is Nice To Trump During White House Welcome
Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,
President elect Trump visited the White House Wednesday and Joe Biden was actually nice to him, something rabid TDS carriers couldn’t handle.
Trump thanked Biden for facilitating a smooth transition.
POTUS 45 & 47: “It is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2024
POTUS 46: “You’re welcome.”
Biden was cordial.
This 19 second clip had to break Kamala, Joy Reid, The View and every other leftist lunatic...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 13, 2024
Joe Biden acknowledges Trump as president-elect, smiles, shakes his hand, and says, "Welcome back."
Today I met with President-elect Trump in the Oval Office.— President Biden (@POTUS) November 13, 2024
I look forward to leading a smooth transition and peaceful transfer of power. As I told the President-elect, my team is committed to doing everything we can to ensure the incoming administration has what they need. pic.twitter.com/vDri4HZFE3
Surprising given the fact that he called Trump a threat to Democracy for four years.
For the record: pic.twitter.com/hIr49a0ko5— James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 13, 2024
So, Biden shook Hitler's hand and wished him luck? Am I doing this right?— Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 13, 2024
Joe Biden welcomes Hitler to the White House, smiles and shakes his hand, tells him how helpful he'll be as Hitler takes over.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 13, 2024
Democrats believe none of what they claim. https://t.co/PdWdJoZwOz
Last week you called him Hitler and wanted to fight him…— Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) November 13, 2024
All is forgiven.
Joe Biden COULD NOT wipe that massive smile off his face while going around the White House with Trump today 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2024
Even JILL looks elated 😂
Any more doubts on who he voted for? pic.twitter.com/s3Mewnpo4R
Perhaps after the coup and also being rejected by Kamala Harris’ disastrous campaign he just gives zero fucks.
Leftists just couldn’t bear it.
Sickening.— Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) November 13, 2024
It's amazing how you are giving that POS, Donald Trump, the treatment he did not give you 4 years ago.— David Veloz (@David747Heavy) November 13, 2024
Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power the last time. Why even invite him?— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 13, 2024
Sir, you welcomed a fascist convicted felon into the White House today who does not deserve one iota of your kindness— Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Proud Democrat (@taradublinrocks) November 13, 2024
Trump conspired with Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk to steal this election and we should be fighting fascism instead of enabling it
They hate democracy.
What a disgrace. I was an ardent supporter of yours, Joe, but you have absolutely failed us. Your legacy is trashed. Enjoy Guantanamo. The guy youre turning us over to hates you and you are at the top of his revenge list. Good luck!— WeRSoFukd (@WeRSoFukd) November 13, 2024
I appreciate your lifetime of service, and in-particular, your selfless and patriotic sacrifice to allow Vice President Harris to run against Trump.— Bobby Düthü (@bobbyduthu) November 13, 2024
But your devil-may-care-attitude and powder-puff treatment of Trump post-election, is infuriating, if not unforgivable.
This…
Meanwhile, CNN found it “stunning” that Biden staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump.
HOLY SMOKES. Biden-Harris staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump during his return to The White House.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 13, 2024
CNN: “It’s REALLY stunning.”
Even his detractors recognize the magnitude of the moment. pic.twitter.com/9CoMHAroBo
Big cope.
“It’s really stunning” - CNN on Biden-Harris staffers coming out to watch Trump enter the White House for this historic moment— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024
You know it kiIIed them to have to cover this 😂 pic.twitter.com/CQhBk0jjuL
They know how bad it’s been the past four years.
They all voted for President Trump https://t.co/EY6wh5RTtY— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 13, 2024
What’s this? A real president?
Been a while since they've seen a real leader.— Bolton's moustache (@movertarget) November 13, 2024
