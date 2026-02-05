Leftists Put Hits Out On Nick Shirley After He Exposed Massive Somali Fraud In Minnesota

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Nick Shirley, the YouTuber who went viral for exposing alleged Somali-run daycare fraud in Minnesota, has revealed that leftists have put out hits on his life.

In a shocking update, Shirley’s security team informed him he was the “number one man” targeted, forcing him to switch hotels amid fears for his and his family’s safety. This comes after his investigative video highlighted millions in taxpayer funds vanishing into ghost daycares with no children in sight.

Shirley detailed the terrifying backlash in a recent appearance, saying people have sent him photos of bodies in ditches with captions like “that’s going to be you” and openly telling him to “k**l yourself.”

“Now I am getting a little more fearful for what’s happening in my life and what’s happening with life in my family, as you’ve seen not only attacks from like the mainstream media, but more so attacks from just people on the internet saying those things about you and your life,” Shirley stated.

He recounted the hotel incident: “Our second day at the hotel they said that we needed to move hotels because it was our word was out as to where we were staying.”

“And we were told by the security that Nick was the number one man, like they had a hit on me and was what they said,” he added. “So it was very frightening, it was very frightening.”

This escalation follows previous threats where Shirley was warned he’d be “Kirked,” a chilling reference to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. As we previously reported, Shirley faced doxxing, family harassment, and physical confrontations after his initial video.

The wider scandal has prompted federal action. Federal agents are probing fraud allegations targeting Somali child care providers in Minnesota, with the Trump administration dispatching officers amid concerns over misappropriated funds exceeding $100 million.

A recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Somali Scammers: Fighting Fraud” featured testimony on the investigation, including bizarre misspellings like “Learing Center” that raised red flags.

Shirley has since hired 24/7 security, noting in interviews that his life has changed dramatically. “Your house gets doxxed, people try hacking your social media accounts, people start calling your family members, and you have to go everywhere with 24/7 security,” he told Fox News. He lamented the hatred pouring in despite performing a “giant public service” by exposing the fraud.

On the flip side, Somali child care providers have reported a spike in harassment and vandalism following the viral video, with unions warning of “internet vigilantes.”

Yet Shirley’s work underscores a deeper issue: unchecked immigration and lax oversight allowing billions in taxpayer dollars to fuel fraud under Democrat governance in Minnesota. With Governor Tim Walz’s administration in the crosshairs, this saga highlights the urgent need for America First policies to protect hard-earned money from being siphoned off.

Shirley’s courage in the face of mortal danger exemplifies the fight against corruption. As threats mount, it’s clear the left will stop at nothing to silence those who dare expose their failures. Protecting whistleblowers like him is essential to reclaiming the nation from fraud and chaos.

