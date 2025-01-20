Leftists Put Out Directive To "Wear All Black" Today For "National Day Of Mourning"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A prominent leftist activist group has issued a directive to its members to wear black clothing Monday to mark President Trump’s inauguration as a “national day of mourning.”

The ‘Occupy Democrats’ Facebook group, which has over 10 million followers decreed “Don’t forget to wear all black on January 20th,” with an emoji of a broken heart.

The post was mirrored on Instagram with a whole host of TDS inspired hashtags (so last decade).

Some respondents to the message suggested “We’ll be wearing black for the next 4 years.”

Yes.

Others declared how unsafe they feel while labelling Trump a “rapist” among other vile things.

As we highlighted over the weekend, TIME magazine has published an article offering “science backed” advice to leftists who might not be able to cope on Monday.

The piece suggests that they hold group crying sessions and go “forest bathing” to avoid “spiralling.”

