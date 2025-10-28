Leftists Rage After GameStop And White House Post Trump Halo Memes

It's the 9th war that Donald Trump has (ostensibly) ended, bringing peace to the galaxy. The gaming wars are officially over and the political left lost. The icing on the cake? Leftists are now forced to scroll through Trump Halo memes posted by GameStop and the DHS.

Woke activists and progressives are in meltdown after GameStop and the White House exchanged memes from the game "Halo" featuring Donald Trump. The viral joke spread after GameStop published a declaration of the end of the console wars and appointing themselves the neutral adjudicators.

The official White House "rapid response" X account reposted the declaration, stating that this was yet another war that Trump had helped to end.

GameStop posted an AI image of Trump shaking hands with Master Chief from Halo, and the memes exploded.

The response from leftists has been exactly what we have come to expect: Salt, outrage and accusations of political "hypocrisy". They believe that pop culture and the world of gaming belongs to them; controlling cultural expression is the lifeblood of progressive movements.

FUCK ICE! and FUCK Donald Trump!

Get the FUCK outta here with using HALO for your shitty dehumanizing police state Propaganda! No one thinks your shit is cool besides low IQ hur hur MAGA cult members on X. Half of which are bots. Yall gonna find out soon in the next Election! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1WvzoeLDvN — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) October 27, 2025

Ya know who LOVES this?



The same dumbfucks who said to

"kEeP pOlitiCs OuT of GAming" for the last 8 years. https://t.co/Pt7IwB3APM — Shaun Bolen (@ShaunBolen) October 27, 2025

The argument that anti-woke champions called for "politics to be removed from video games" is not exactly accurate. They called for woke politics to be removed from video games. There's a difference.

The Trump/Halo memes are being heralded by Gamergate as the light at the end of the dark tunnel of leftist dominance within media spaces. If a company like GameStop is unafraid to share jokes with the White House about Trump saving video games, it means that the woke mob has no power to frighten the industry with cancellation and boycotts. It means the leftist stranglehold on culture is slipping.

The invasion of the political left into pop culture spaces has been documented by conservatives for decades. However, if we are to be completely honest, it was Gamergate kids exposing the intersectional feminist subversion of the video game industry that ultimately brought the woke agenda into wider public awareness.

Woke activists infested the industry using far-left "consulting firms", groups that extorted gaming companies, threatening them with potential lawsuits and cancellation if they didn't integrate the progressive DEI checklist into all of their projects.

As a result, game developers hired on numerous activists, fearing that they would be targeted by the mob and lose their customer base. Once inside these companies, the activists hired even more of their activist friends and the assimilation was complete. As a result, nearly every major console game was replete with DEI and LGBT indoctrination.

The goal? To saturate the market with woke propaganda and bombard children with "the message" until they were brainwashed into loving it.

Instead, Gamergate grew in strength and influence, making it impossible for games companies to embed woke messaging without taking massive losses in sales. Many of these companies are imploding today. Many of the activist journalists who ran cover for them and attacked Gamergate have lost their jobs in the recent tech media bloodbath. They're lucky if they can get work at Starbucks.

Today, Trump is being memed in Halo armor and ICE is using Halo as a allegory for the illegal alien invasion of the US. Who could have predicted ten years ago that this kind of political healing was possible? The woke mob should have left video games alone.