Leftists Seek To Sabotage Conservative-Run Communities Before They Start

It's an outcome that survival and preparedness experts have been predicting for years: The engineered decline of US cities into lawlessness supported by progressive political relativism, leading to an exodus of conservatives (and anyone else with a brain) to rural America.

The formation of separate conservative communities is a natural response to the political divisiveness of far-left controlled urban centers, as well as the disturbing revelations of pandemic lockdown hysteria in blue cities and states. However, when dealing with any progressive movement it's important to remember that communists and their ideological cousins don't like it when the people they are trying to control walk away and start their own thing.

This is not allowed. You're supposed to stick around and act as their punching bag.

The liberal hostility towards conservative-dominant communities is swift and consistent. Survival communities are ridiculed as "doomsday prepper" paranoia. Conservative and libertarian voting enclaves are attacked as "exclusionary" or "dangerous". And Christian communities are slandered as "White Nationalist" and racist. It's clear that it is the media machine's job, not just their pleasure, to undermine any attempt any conservative group makes to form tight knit neighborhoods or towns.

Establishment journalists are usually careful to avoid direct libel. Instead, they draw loose associations and connections between these communities and racist or authoritarian ideologies ("You know, Hitler was into those kinds of homogeneous communities. Therefore, you might be Hitler...").

Rolling Stone (yes, they still exist) has perpetrated a similar hatchet job on a company called RidgeRunner which is setting out to finance and build a large Christian conservative "town and country" charter community in Jackson County, TN. The far-left outlet makes it clear that they think these kinds of projects need to be stopped.

The magazine notes that a handful of business leaders in Jackson County are concerned about the project, describing their criticism as a rebuke to what they see as:

"RidgeRunner's exclusionary ethos, which they believe renders anyone not a white, Protestant man as a second-class citizen - or maybe not even a citizen at all..."

Of course, this is a second hand opinion summarized and interpreted by a magazine with obvious bias. Rolling Stone admits that RidgeRunner's CEO, Josh Abbotoy, does not identify as Christian Nationalist, though they still try to connect him to the ideology through some of his customers. But even if the accusations are accurate, why does it matter?

Why is it wrong for Christians and conservatives to separate into their own communities with their own shared culture and values in a country that was founded on those same values?

The criticisms hinge on a growing conspiracy theory within the activist left that the Trump Administration is part of a network of "overlapping Christian nationalist groups" trying to take total power in America. Rolling Stone goes into detail, connecting dots between government figures like Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and House Speaker Mike Johnson to a variety of Christian nationalist associations. Rolling Stone says:

"What separates RidgeRunner from previous religious or political enclaves is the scale of its ambition. RidgeRunner’s Jackson County developments are a model for what the company and others like it hope to export around the country. And with supporters and friends in and around the Trump administration, as well as among powerful conservative think tanks such as the Claremont Institute, where Abbotoy was a fellow in 2023, and the Heritage Foundation, RidgeRunner may be able to make its goals a reality..."

And this is what scares them; that the company might set a new precedent for large scale conservative community, and that this idea will spread like wildfire. What terrifies them is that such communities will be successful, put deep blue cities to shame, and create a national standard. Leftists prefer you to believe only their way is the right way.

The incorporation of land for use in establishing exclusive communities is not a new idea and is one of the few ways in which any group of people in the US can determine who they associate with and who gets to live next to them. Keep in mind that liberals have supported such exclusive communities for decades, as long as they are run by non-white, non-conservative and non-Christian organizations.

For example, you won't hear much screeching from the left about the Muslim "Sharia Law" town called Epic City (name recently changed to The Meadow) in Texas which is intended to include thousands of homes on hundreds of acres. They don't publish attack pieces against the Madinah Lakes Muslim project in Minnesota which will include 1500 family homes.

There a numerous ethnic exclusive communities in the US, some of them using the same arguments for their separate existence as RidgeRunner.

These projects have faced extensive opposition from local populations trying to prevent the communities from being built due to ideological incompatibility, but you won't see outlets like Rolling Stone citing these projects and linking them to Islamic authoritarianism and terrorism. If anything, activist journalists defend these communities and attack anyone who is critical.

The question is, why the double standard?

If the political left is adept at understanding anything, it's the value of organization. When examined up close, the woke movement is a paper tiger, a largely astroturfed color revolution funded by NGOs with maybe 25% of Democrats operating a staunch followers. But despite their lack of true numbers, the woke movement managed to take total control of the Democratic Party and the US government for at least 4 years.

This is the true power of organization - 100 dedicated people can wield immense influence over their environment when they work closely together towards the same goal rather than remaining scattered and disassociated.

Progressives understand very well that the moment conservatives and populists organize, the left is done for. Their movements will lose all relevancy and they will fade into obscurity when people can walk away and join something better. This helps to explain the otherwise bizarre obsession the media has with casting doubts on every single conservative community effort.

Their primary tactic is to link conservative communities and Christian nationalism with "white supremacy", but this method is not working as well for them as it used to. The real crux of their opposition can be found in here:

“We have free speech, and people can say what they want,” (Says RidgeRunner supporter Mickie Davis). “Until they take away basic rights from someone, they [RidgeRunner] should be able to do whatever they want.”

But Rolling Stone takes issue with this:

"This live-and-let-live argument is popular among RidgeRunner’s backers. But the concern is if nothing is done now, once these communities are populated, it’ll be too late. In a county where commissioners typically win with 250 to 300 total votes, and town aldermen can win with little more than 100, it doesn’t take a huge influx of new voters to flex real political muscle."

It's about maintaining power over culture, and through this, maintaining power over government. Even on a small scale in small towns the political left cannot allow effective conservative separation based on cultural principles. Because the moment one group does it and prevails, the model will spread across the country.