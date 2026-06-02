Leftists Try To "Cancel" Giants Quarterback For His Appearance At Trump Rally

Leftists often claim that when someone of celebrity status appears with Donald Trump, it gives Trump "legitimacy." This is the common rationale they use to justify their insane cult-like behavior - Their habit of using mobs of mindless activist zombies in order to frighten people with status away from openly identifying as conservative. The truth is, the political left is a paper tiger, an astroturf movement with no power, blustering with false bravado.

In reality, celebrities do not give Trump legitimacy. His landslide election victory gives him legitimacy.

The radical left is a one trick pony, constantly repeating the same lies and exaggerations in the belief that if they lie long enough those lies will eventually become part of the popular zeitgeist. For example, a white sports star has a positive interaction with Trump and the progressive media conjures a narrative that he is alienating his minority team mates because shaking hands with Trump is the same as shaking hands with "racism."

This tiresome strategy is being used once again on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart after he appeared on stage with Trump at a New York political rally. Leftist journalists assert that Dart shaking hands with Trump is the same as shaking hands with Hitler. The engineered controversy led to a couple of the QB's teammates expressing discomfort over the event.

Thankfully, the opinions of Dart's teammates are meaningless and he has every right to stand on stage with whoever he pleases. At present, it seems as though other Giants players understand that they don't have to align politically in order to play a football game.

Linebacker Abdul Carter (a Muslim) initially voiced discomfort with the optics of the event, according to multiple reports. Dart said he discussed the issue directly with Carter and brushed off any rumors about beef between the two players. For those who don't like Dart's promotional appearances, frankly they can shut up and stew in their salty snowflake juices about it.

The media, though, is never going to shut up about it because their job is to create controversy out of thin air.

Some outlets think Dart needs to be cancelled (as if the political left has any power to cancel anyone anymore). Sports media site SB Nation claims that Dart's freedom to meet publicly with Trump does not mean he has the freedom to avoid "criticism" (persecution). It's the same incessant woke argument of "cancel culture vs consequence culture."

Their version of events displays an insufferable seething; something that might have been more familiar back in 2020. One has to wonder, do these people ever grow out of their childish delusions of grandeur? And the answer is no, no they do not. But we still examine such left-wing crash-outs because they give us insight into the thought processes of progressive authoritarians. As SB Nation asserts:

"Freedom is pretty great, isn’t it? Here in the United States we love to talk about freedom. The people who love to talk about it the most, who bathe in the idea of American exceptionalism, tend to be those who rarely (if ever) travel abroad. They love to speak about the world in platitudes, always through the lens that the God-loving USA is free, and nowhere else is. It’s a refrain the majority of Western foreigners find hilarious. Folks in the U.K? They’re free. Europe? Free as well. Australia, Canada, New Zealand — yeah, they’re free.

There are 20 nations broadly recognized as having freedom of expression, with the USA ranking third behind Denmark and Norway. Sure, all those nations might not let you brandish a firearm in public or hurl hate speech at people — but denying that doesn’t make them “un-free.”"

Yes, it does make those countries unfree. If any viewpoints including the truth can be labeled "hate speech", then the populace does not have free speech. If the government can put people in prison over jokes and online memes, then those people are not free. In the UK, around 12,000 people each year are arrested for using restricted speech online. Most of these arrests are for basic and factual criticisms relating to mass immigration and migrant crime.

This is not freedom.

The US is the only country in the world with freedom of speech codified into constitutional law. It is the only country in the world where the government is restricted from making laws referencing public speech. SB Nation uses their false narrative of "speech vs hate speech" to launch into their attack on Jaxson Dart. This is how these people rationalize their totalitarian behavior. SB Nation continues:

"We’re having this discussion on a sports website because sports are, and always have been, inherently political. It’s impossible to divorce the two, as much as you might want them to be separate..."

For the political left, everything is political. From movies to TV shows to commercials to video games to comic books to beauty pageants to sports. Leftist activists believe they should control the platforms of famous people and exploit those platforms for propaganda. When a celebrity steps out of line, the struggle session begins.

During the Biden Administration normal people could not escape left-wing politics because they injected their woke ideology into everything. Sports are not political in the slightest, but progressive movements have tried to force wokeness into them at every turn.

"Dart made a choice by grinning on stage with the sitting president, one who happens to be historically unpopular, the most divisive in modern history, and largely reviled in both New York and New Jersey, the states the New York Giants represent.

Dart was absolutely free to introduce Trump, he’s free to support him - and personally, I don’t want to see him lose his job for exercising his freedom. That crucially doesn’t mean Dart should be free of any criticism or allowed to dance away from his decision..."

A classic woke deflection: "We don't want to see this man cancelled, but he should be cancelled..." At no point do the people at SBN explain why it's a bad thing for a Giants QB to meet with Donald Trump, other than leftists in New York "don't like Trump" and they think Trump is vaguely racist, even though they can't come up with a single legitimate example of racism.

"Dart has spoken as well, but limited his remarks on the appearance to a pre-written statement and has not taken any questions. Even in an instance where a white athlete started the drama, it’s become incumbent upon his black teammates to answer the lion’s share of questions about their teammate. Unfortunately, this is par for the course..."

Trump's policies have nothing to do with Jaxson Dart. The man is not political and his views are not up for scrutiny simply because he likes a President that leftists hate. Jaxson Dart does not answer to The View. He does not answer to SB Nation. He does not have to answer to his teammates, and his teammates don't have to answer to the media.

As much as the activist mob might want to make Dart pay for escaping the liberal plantation, none of them has the power to do anything to him. There comes a point when leftists need to accept that they are impotent. Their cancel culture heyday is long gone and the culture of sane normality is leaving them far behind.