Lesbian Couple Expose 'Gay Babies Section' In Barnes & Noble

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A lesbian couple posted a now viral video expressing their shock at discovering an entire section in Barnes & Noble dedicated to gay books for babies.

The pair found titles such as “Gay B, C’s” featuring LGBTQ+ terms for each letter of the alphabet, and “Bye Bye Binary,” a book featuring a baby and suggesting that newborns can be non-binary.

“Okay, we’re gay. But we’re in Barnes and Noble and there’s a gay kids book section. And this is crazy,” the couple urged, adding “It’s pushing it. For a baby. This is pushing it.”

In The Gay B, C’s book the couple show that “B is for Bi” and “I is for Intersex,” blatantly pushing sex on small kids.

This is the trash that Democrats screech all day long about being banned.

Although many believe it should be, it’s not banned, it’s right out in the open in the biggest book store chain in the country.

With all the rainbow colours and drawings to attract kids right at the age when they’re most impressionable.

“Based” is an exaggeration, but when young gay women are outraged by what they’re witnessing, maybe it’s time something was done about this.

Barnes & Noble went ahead and blocked conservative influencer Collin Rugg for sharing the video, which has over three million views at time of writing.

But maybe it was just an activist in this one store that managed to get this section approved?

Nope.

You know what to do.

