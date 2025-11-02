Let Commie Mamdani Take New York City

Authored by Arthur Schaper via American Greatness,

The three remaining major candidates for mayor of New York City recently had their debate. It was contentious!

The only one who offered any serious solutions, instead of corruption or communism, was Curt Sliwa, the sole Republican. Sadly, Sliwa’s chances are nothing like what Republicans enjoyed in New York City before and after 9/11. From 1993 to 2001, New Yorkers had given Republican Rudy Giuliani the reins of the largest city in the country. He cracked down on crime, he brought back business, and he restored in New Yorkers a sense of pride for their city.

His successor, media mogul Michael Bloomberg, continued the Giuliani legacy of posh gentility, upscale standards, and moderate liberalism. He focused on crime reduction, prioritizing the best interests of all citizens. Bloomberg routinely rode the subway to work, proving that the stations were safe.

Everything went downhill with Democratic Bill de Blasio. For whatever reason, New Yorkers welcomed a communist to take the mayor’s mansion. And yes, he was a communist, a sympathizer of Central American drug lords and dictators. What were New Yorkers thinking? Not much, apparently, as they willfully endured de Blasio’s unprecedented permission of crime, corruption, and, of course, communism. And when you allow collectivism of any kind, you see crime and corruption come together in one big conniption of crap.

After Mayor Blah Blah, Gothamites seemed to have learned their lesson, and they elected a former police officer and state senator—and former Republican!—named Eric Adams. He put more emphasis on fighting crime, and he pushed back on some of the wokeness, although not enough. After all, he was still a Democrat when he served as mayor, and he still promoted a whole bunch of the Democrats’ major progressive talking points to stay in good graces with the generally liberal hoi polloi. While de Blasio was unkind and contemptible, Adams was personable but relatively incompetent. Of course, corruption issues dogged him, too, but New Yorkers were willing to give someone who was a little less crazy a better chance at governing the city.

Still, Democratic politicians running (or rather, ruining) New York City inevitably unleashed a long subway of failures. They run on pragmatic platforms, but they will cower to all the progressive lobbying and donor groups really running city political machinations. Sure, more common-sense Democrats are getting elected to the city council, but along with their few Republican colleagues, their stalwart opposition to the communistic madness accomplishes very little.

Add unrelenting Trump derangement syndrome to this slummy situation, and we can see why New York City is facing inescapable disaster. Democratic primary voters are sticking to their political program. Rejecting incumbent mayor Adams and disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City’s Democratic primary voters nominated democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani. This guy has every element of intersectionality behind him: born in Uganda, of Hindu-Indian descent, a practicing Muslim, the child of progressive professors, a community organizer, and a small-time state assemblyman—and this radical, pro-Palestinian agitator is about to be New York City’s next leader. After 24 years, not only did New York forget 9/11, but they are also allowing a militant Islamic fundamentalist to take over! Some may remember the extensive opposition that erupted when Muslim investors wanted to put up a mosque near the World Trade Center just a year after the attacks on the World Trade Center. The outrage from the public was so great that the Muslim interests backed off.

Where’s the outrage now? Directed at Trump and to the city’s own hurt.

Pro-Palestinian militants are gleefully propping up a nepo-baby communist as the next Hizzoner. Mamdani doesn’t exactly live by Quranic principles, though. He has supported decriminalizing prostitution, he’s all in on the LGBT agenda, and he has openly fraternized with atheistic liberal elements. Of course, interest groups determined to consolidate power will tolerate all sorts of contradictions.

With Commie Mamdani, is there any hope for New York City?

The other Democrat-leaning viable alternative remains former governor Andrew Cuomo. He switched to Independent since New York allows sore losers a second chance in the general election if they lose the primary. But he is a horrible choice. He presided over COVID lockdowns, pushed sick seniors into senior centers, and allowed COVID to spread. He has a dark background littered with accusations of sexual harassment, unbridled incompetence, and other corruption issues. The best man for the job is Curt Sliwa, the civic-minded Guardian Angel who cares about people and animals (he has lots of cats!). Though not friendly with Trump, Sliwa will fight for the city.

And he doesn’t have a chance. New York City Republicans are urging him to drop out and give Cuomo a chance of winning. I hope Sliwae fights to the end. Let the commies take New York City.

The vast majority of New Yorkers still register as Democratic voters, including Jewish voters who remain progressive activists who have lined up behind pro-Hamas Mamdani, like chickens for KFC! If they don’t care about the dangers posed by this self-righteous socialist who has lived off everyone else, who can change that?

So be it. Let the Democratic socialist turn New York City into a Potemkin village of “successful communism.” Any political calculation to stop the worst candidate (Mamdani!) is inherently flawed. Supporters of Sliwa are not going to gravitate towards Cuomo. He’s just as ruthless and uncaring as Mamdani, only he doesn’t hide his disdain for collectivism. Imagine having to pick a communist or a corrupt criminal for mayor. These are the choices, and they’re very bad.

Conservative pundits are divided on allowing Mamdani to walk away with the mayoralty. Could four years of abject communism be the necessary tonic to break New Yorkers’ addiction to progressive politics? Then again, does it matter if a Mamdani mayoralty means the end of New York City as we know it? The fact is that the voters in New York City deserve to vote for whoever they want, and they deserve to get what they voted for, good and hard. If the rich white liberals and the abject, self-absorbed interest groups in New York City are so determined to virtue signal themselves into destruction, then who are we to stand in their way? Despite all the warnings from center-right pundits and media, the voters embrace the fantasy rather than a rigorous yet welcome reality.

It’s sad to see America’s largest city, and one of our most ostentatious cultural icons, deteriorate into irredeemable disrepute and disrepair, but if New Yorkers insist on a communist, they deserve all the consequences.

Is there any bright side to this Gotham political darkness? Thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of New Yorkers will flee the city and settle in other parts of the country as registered Republicans, recognizing how far left (and far gone) the Democratic Party has become, and strengthen the conservative resurgence in other states. On top of that, Republicans can connect Mamdani to every Democrat politician across the country. Democratic socialism is just communism, a few steps behind the curve. And the dank memory of the damage that communism can and has already done to other countries is still fresh in older generations. Conservatives can enjoy a renewed resurgence everywhere else.