Letitia James' Fugitive Niece Has Been Ducking Justice In Disputed 'Primary Residence'

Wow, things just keep getting worse for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Monday the Daily Mail revealed that James' has been letting her grandniece Nakia Thompson - along with Thompson's three children - live in the Norfolk, Virginia house at the center of James' federal indictment.

Via the Daily Mail

Thompson has been living at the property since 2020, after ducking authorities in North Carolina for failing to finish her probation. She is considered a fugitive and has an active warrant for her arrest if she's located in North Carolina.

"Ms Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision," Keith Acree, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections told the Mail, adding "An absconder is considered a fugitive."

"Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina," but said that she's unlikely to be extradited due to the nature of her alleged crimes (trespass and assault).

And according to the NY Times, Thompson, 36, told a grand jury in June that she has been living rent-free at James' home - claiming that the NY AG even pays for basic upkeep.

Meanwhile, Thompson was reportedly arrested for an altercation the day James' indictment was announced.

Also appears there is a warrant for the grandniece’s arrest for an altercation the day the indictment was announced. pic.twitter.com/DsXUGcLrks — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2025

James was indicted by a federal jury in Virginia on charges of bank fraud and lying to a financial institution when she applied for a mortgage on the home.

