Letitia James Targets Condé Nast Over Firing Of Workers Accused Of Disrupting Workplace

New York Attorney General Letitia James has a long history of lawfare, pandering to her political base by targeting Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and others. Now, she is thrilling her base by promising to go after Condé Nast after the company fired four employees who had a confrontation with Condé Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan outside of his office.

As part of the confrontation, the union members demanded to know what the company was doing to stand up to Donald Trump. However, the main objection concerned layoffs.

Some of the layoffs in question were the result of a restructuring of Vogue’s operations, which included a reduction in staff. Teen Vogue is being moved into Vogue.com as part of the change. There were also layoffs at WIRED.

Union activists have objected that the majority of the editorial staffers laid off were women of color or transgender. According to the union, the move exposes “the trend of layoffs at Condé disproportionately impacting marginalized employees.”

Condé Nast is now under fire from the NewsGuild of New York for firing four of the employees involved in the confrontation with the HR chief outside his C-suite office. The Guild claims that the terminations constitute “grossly illegal tactics” and union busting.

However, the company insists that the four caused a disruption and refused repeated requests to leave the office to allow Duncan and others to work.

They will undoubtedly file grievances, but union contracts and federal laws do not give activists the right to disrupt operations anywhere at any time of their choosing.

However, James gave a speech to activists promising to intervene, declaring "When we fight, we win,” and “People, united, will never be defeated,” before suggesting the economy is “rigged against working people.” She added:

“Since when is it illegal for an individual, or individuals, to express, or recognize, their First Amendment rights? Since when is that illegal? When is it illegal to ask a question? When is it illegal to speak truth to power? When is it illegal to get answers from your employer? To all of those who are responsible for the termination of these individuals, let me introduce myself. My name is Letitia James, otherwise known as Tish, and I am here to let you know that I stand with workers now, and I will stand with workers forever.”

James has learned that it does not matter that her efforts often collapse in court, such as her ridiculous effort to shut down the NRA.

The company has stood firm, stating, “The employment terminations were lawful and based on clear violations of company policies. We have an obligation to protect our workplace from harassment and intimidation. If the Attorney General has concerns, we are happy to respond to her.”

The video shows Bon Appétit digital producer Alma Avalle, a NewsGuild of New York leader and trans activist, confronting Duncan with Wired senior White House reporter Jake Lahut, The New Yorker senior fact-checker Jasper Lo, and Condé Nast Entertainment videographer Ben Dewey.

Notably, the company not only claims that the widely circulated videotape does not depict the most disruptive conduct, but also that it has filed three previous grievances this year with the union regarding such behavior. The company told the National Labor Relations Board that the NewsGuild of New York has carried out “repeated and egregious disregard of our collective bargaining agreement.”

The merits of these claims will have to be hashed out by the NLRB and the parties within the grievance process. However, James’s effort to insert herself into the dispute is bizarre. She is suggesting that somehow her office may target the company for downsizing staff and firing those who allegedly disrupted the workplace.

It is another ratcheting up of rhetoric against companies in New York, adding to what is viewed as an increasingly hostile environment in the city. With the election of a Democratic Socialist as mayor, many executives and residents are reportedly considering possible moves to more supportive jurisdictions.