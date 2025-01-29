Let's All Take A Moment To Revel In This...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN quitter Jim Acosta has announced that he’s ’going independent’, which is fake news code for “nobody wants to hire me.”

Acosta told the few viewers CNN has left live on air that the network basically offered him a shittier time slot and reduced pay to spew his anti-Trump venom, but that he has decided to “move on.”

Jim Acosta "quits" CNN live on airpic.twitter.com/TtRSCWBwbX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 28, 2025

So what does that entail?

He’s starting his own Substack and calling it ‘The Jim Acosta Show.’

Don’t all go rushing off at once to subscribe.

Take a laugh at this glorious L.

Jim Acosta announces he's "going independent" on Substack



lolllllllllll pic.twitter.com/nCzgnzaBry — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2025

Acosta’s first post on his sadstack was a claim that Trump and his allies have ‘silenced’ him.

Hold on bubba, you quit.

Nobody silenced him. He quit. pic.twitter.com/S2TrViXTWs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2025

No one silenced you, they just choose not to listen to your poisonous bile.

LOL, CNN renewed his contract at a much lower rate of pay and also moved him to the midnight shift and that's somehow Trump's fault? TDS if off the chart with this dope. — BG Harlow1 (@BgHarlow1) January 29, 2025

This is the kind of satisfaction we’ve been waiting so long for.

This sounds way better than "I'm unemployed" — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) January 28, 2025

So succulent.

You don’t understand the victim mentality enough. He quit so Trump couldn’t silence him yet he is the victim and the resistance will live to fight one with less viewers/readers than CNN. He is calling it a victory — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) January 29, 2025

These bubble dwelling legacy media hacks are finally getting their comeuppance.

And his biggest fan. — Tom (@TomLeamer) January 29, 2025

It betrays how disconnected from reality they are that Acosta, Don Lemon, Chris Wallace and their ilk think they can pivot to become some sort of ‘censored’ alternative media personalities now that the big pharma sponsored propaganda teet has dried up.

It’s over for them.

These people are going to realize the market for the anti-Trump hysteria is a lot smaller than it was 8 years ago. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) January 29, 2025

* * *

