"Let's Do It": Rand Paul Supports Fort Knox Physical Audit After ZeroHedge Suggestion Goes Viral

One of the biggest questions over the past 50 years is whether the gold at Fort Knox, Kentucky is really there, or if it's been plundered.

What we do know is that the last 'audit' of America's gold stash was conducted on Sept. 23, 1974, when the US Treasury opened just one of its 15 vaults at Fort Knox so politicians and reporters could swarm the site for a two-hour photo-op with roughly 6% of the alleged amount held. Adding to the complete farce, none of the bars being passed around for the cameras were matched to a serial number, assayed or tested for purity, or even verified as US holdings - as foreign countries have previously stored their gold at Fort Knox as well.

In 1974, WCPO Anchor Al Schottelkotte got a rare look inside the gold vault at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Since then there has been no independent verification of the roughly 4,580 metric tons supposedly held by the Treasury outside of bullshit annual 'vault seal checks' that don't actually analyze the gold (oh, and they've 'lost' seven of those) - various efforts have been raised to audit Fort Knox - most recently in 2021, when Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced (now-dead) legislation to audit America's gold holdings with a full assay, inventory, and audit of all US gold - which would include a full account of gold transactions undertaken by the US government.

In 2010, former Libertarian Rep. Ron Paul called for an independent audit of Fort Knox.

"It'd be nice for the American people to know whether or not the gold is there," Paul said at the time.

Activate Agent Big Balls

With Elon Musk's team at DOGE - including a gent who goes by the name "Big Balls" - investigating government-wide waste, fraud and abuse, we thought it might be helpful to point them towards Fort Knox...

Surely it’s reviewed at least every year? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

The suggestion immediately went viral on X, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) indicating he's on board - replying to Musk with "Let's do it."

Musk and team need to get to the bottom of just how deep the rot goes...

By whom? The same people you're auditing now? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 15, 2025

Throwback to @RonPaul talking about the gold in Fort Knox: pic.twitter.com/5xiAQItOjk — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 16, 2025

The Bank of England should also be audited. They’ve been caught holding fake gold bars with duplicate serial numbers in the past. If one central bank is holding dodgy gold, how many others are?



The sad thing is that the RBA, knowing this still refuses to take Australias gold… pic.twitter.com/YCNOnq7nfM — Senator Gerard Rennick (@SenatorRennick) February 16, 2025

