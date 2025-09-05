Let's Get Ready To Rumble: UFC Cage Match Planned At White House 

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White emerged from a White House meeting on Thursday, declaring to his nearly 11 million Instagram followers:

We had the meeting at the White House. It could not have gone better. This is going to be awesome. The White House fight is on. I'll have more details on that in the next couple of weeks, but we got it done today.

What White was referring to is UFC's Octagon fight, which is coming to the White House's South Lawn next year. In fact, the event is scheduled for June 2026, just before America's 250th birthday celebration on July 4.

Here are more details from The Wall Street Journal:

The initial idea called for the event—a full card featuring men and women—to be held July 4, 2026, as a capstone to America's 250th birthday celebration. But with so many events already planned, the date shifted to sometime in June, people involved in the planning said. UFC plans to have a large presence in Washington ahead of the event, with several days of fan festivities on the National Mall, which are to include autograph sessions with UFC stars and punching bags for tourists to test their skills.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the outlet:

This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America's monumental 250th anniversary.

UFC at the White House represents a new era in America - one that celebrates the youth of "strong men" - in sharp contrast to the Biden-Harris regime years, when all things woke projected from the White House lawn, including transgenders flaunting their fake body parts...

... which ushered in a period of toxic wokeism and the dark age of weak men. History reminds us: strong men build nations, weak men destroy them. And America's young men crave strength and health - not the Democratic Party's hollow, rainbow-colored messaging of weakness.