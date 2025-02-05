Level Of Democrat Panic Over Musk Freezing USAID "Unlike Anything Ever Seen"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democratic Party insider says that the level of panic over President Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE freezing all USAID spending is “unlike anything he’s ever seen.”

The source described the development as “a killing blow to the heart” of the deep state.

Talked to a friend who has connections within the Democratic Party and he said the level of panic over Trump and Elon shutting down USAID is unlike anything he’s ever seen.



By following the money DOGE has struck a killing blow to the heart of the Democrat deep state machine. — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

The insider says that so reliant on USAID funded schemes were Democrats in order to ram through their agenda, that this is the equivalent of 9/11 scale attack on them.

Direct quote: “This is worse than 9/11 for Democrats. USAID is the primary vessel they use to achieve their political agenda. USAID is and always has been the primary source of funding for their influence peddling schemes and for their indirect sources of income” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

The insider describes the take down of USAID as Trump’s biggest victory thus far.

Another text “Based on the reactions from within the party it seems to me that dismantling USAID is Trump’s biggest political victory to date, it was his enemy’s golden goose” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

The source also claims that Democrats are scrambling to hide their blatantly partisan USAID spending by going hard on talking points regarding initiatives under the program that on the face of it look reasonable.

Another important addition. He said initial plans by the Democrats is to have their people at USAID hide the partisan funding under “unimpeachable initiatives”. “They will push back really hard on certain line items that on their face look like reasonable USAID expenditures and… — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

And they have contingency operations in the works.

More: “Another likely solution for Democrats which they already use to reward VIPs is to use NGOs as an intermediary to direct funds where they want them to go”



So basically USAID allocates funds for a certain initiative that looks reasonable. Democrat friendly NGO is contracted… — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

Trump and Musk need to shut it down completely.

“If Trump/Elon want this to stick they need to completely shut down USAID or fire the entire staff, the party has instructed their allies to not make waves and blend in. USAID is 99% Democrats they will not be able to save it without risking internal sabotage.” — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 4, 2025

As we highlighted earlier, Democrats are apoplectic about Trump authorising Musk and DOGE to investigate where on Earth all the USAID money is going.

They keep on coming out of the woodwork.

Democrats are panicking at the thought of the public finding out where their money has been going. This is straight up terror they're expressing. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) February 3, 2025

I thought you were against firing government workers? — @amuse (@amuse) February 3, 2025

Why are they so worried about wasteful spending being rectified?

Why don't you want to cut out useless spending, like funding Sesame Street in Iran? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 4, 2025

Because...

USAID turns out to be the greatest slush fund the world has ever seen. We’re talking about subversion on a global scale. The globohomo war chest. — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) February 4, 2025

🚨TRUMP: "Elon has done a great job. Look at all the fraud he found in this USAID. These radical left lunatics. The $100M spent on you know what. I'd like to see what the kickbacks are. How much money has been kickbacked? Who would spend that much money on all the things we've… pic.twitter.com/vsZ1dqGCYC — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 4, 2025

After years of having to watch them suck America and the rest of the free world dry, we are finally seeing their parasitic system being dismantled.

I’m happy I voted for President Thump. Watching all these corrupt Democrats losing their minds has just been icing on the cake. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 3, 2025

