Liam Neeson, MAHA Ally? Narrates RFK Jr. Doc Slamming Lockdowns And COVID Jabs

In an unexpected pivot that’s sending shockwaves through the pharma lobby, Liam Neeson has narrated a documentary titled Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, an adaption of Dr. Judy Mikovits’ book and backed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s Children’s Health Defense.

It appears this is not just another celeb voiceover—it’s a direct assault on the COVID-era overreach that crushed freedoms and livelihoods under the guise of “public health.”

Neeson, long hailed for his UNICEF ambassadorship pushing global jabs, now aligns with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, calling out mRNA vaccines as “dangerous experiments” and the scientists behind them as “fanatics.”

When Liam Neeson narrates the truth they tried to hide...



The film is outspoken on lockdowns, highlighting how they wrecked millions without saving lives from the virus itself.

The documentary, co-authored by Mikovits and attorney Kent Heckenlively, pulls the curtain on decades of alleged pharmaceutical scandals.

Published by Kennedy’s group—now with RFK Jr. at the helm of Health and Human Services under Trump—it features interviews praising Kennedy as a truth-teller against Big Pharma’s stranglehold.

Neeson’s narration drives home the human cost of tyrannical policies: “Thousands of lives were lost, not to the virus, but to the mental anguish brought on by these harsh restrictions.”

He wraps with a call to action: “We cannot change the past, but we can demand transparency and accountability for the future.” And defiantly: “This is not the end of our story. This is the beginning of a new chapter.”

Of course, the backlash was swift from the usual suspects in media and pharma circles, desperate to discredit anyone questioning their narrative.

Neeson’s reps fired back in a statement, insisting: “We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination.”

They doubled down: “His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives.” And clarified: “He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

It’s a very odd move for Neeson, who previously heaped praise on vaccines, including COVID jabs, in a 2022 UNICEF spot, where he called them a “remarkable human success story.”

He elaborated: “Over the last 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers.”

Continuing: “If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe.”

But in today’s climate, with RFK Jr. draining the swamp at HHS, Neeson’s involvement signals a shift. It’s no secret the COVID mandates were a power grab, forcing experimental shots on Americans while Big Pharma raked in billions tax-free. Lockdowns shuttered businesses, spiked suicides, and eroded liberties—all while elites partied mask-free.

For the documentary, Mikovits, a whistleblower vilified by the establishment, teams with Heckenlively to expose how agencies like the CDC buried evidence of harm.

The film’s trailer features RFK Jr. front and center, promising accountability. It’s a far cry from the Plandemic series, but builds on that momentum to challenge the deep state’s health cartel.

