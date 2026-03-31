Liberal MP Labels X A "Massive Problem" For Allowing Brits To Criticize Mass Immigration

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A British Liberal Democrat MP has openly admitted what the political class really fears about Elon Musk’s X: it lets ordinary Britons speak freely about the disaster of mass immigration.

In a clip that exploded across the platform on Monday, Cheltenham MP Max Wilkinson described X as a “massive problem” precisely because it gives critics of unchecked migration a voice.

“It’s a really easy [way] to get some content out about how you think immigration is too high, or immigration is the big thing that’s tearing the country apart… X is now making sure that you can have your voice heard in a really easy way that you couldn’t in the past,” he complained.

This is not some fringe rant. Wilkinson, the Lib Dems’ Home Office spokesperson, simply said the quiet part out loud. While the establishment lectures the public about “tolerance” and “diversity,” it seethes at the idea that native Brits can now push back online without gatekeepers filtering their concerns.

The backlash was instant and brutal. Toby Young of the Free Speech Union fired back: “Labour MP Max Wilkinson says the quiet part out loud: He doesn’t like X because it enables people who think immigration is too high to have their voices heard.”

Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson was even sharper: “God forbid people should be able to say on X that immigration is far too high. Or that it is causing problems for our way of life. Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson thinks those opinions should be silenced. How dare he!”

This admission lands at the perfect moment to expose the broader pattern of suppression. It confirms exactly why the government has been so desperate to rein in platforms like X.

As we have highlighted, the UK’s relentless and ongoing push to ban or restrict X has been predicated on protecting children, yet is clearly about narrative control:

The same government that lectures about “hate” has already banned a teacher for the crime of saying migrants should respect our laws or leave:

Samuel Everett’s posts – “If you don’t respect our laws, culture and way of life you should leave, nobody is forcing you to stay” and “deploy the navy” on small boats – earned him an indefinite professional ban even, despite an independent panel clearing him of ‘racism’.

The government has also jailed a man for 18 months over two spicy anti-immigration tweets viewed just 33 times.

Last year alone Britain’s speech gulag saw 10,000 people arrested for social media posts.

The crackdown reaches into schools too. The Green Party wants to teach children radical ideology regarding immigration.

While the current Labour government urges schools to snitch on “anti-Muslim hostility” in an Orwellian dragnet.

It even produced a video game that brands kids “terrorists” for questioning mass migration:

Counter-terror police ran an advert warning teens that sharing “funny content” could be terrorism.

Meanwhile the demographic transformation accelerates. Migrants are set to swallow 40 percent of new UK homes by 2030.

A recent caller to Talk TV perfectly captured how most British people feel about it all:

And the hypocrisy never stops. The same regime is introducing an “anti-Muslim hate” definition while branding the Union Flag a tool of hate in leaked strategy documents.

Wilkinson’s outburst is the clearest proof yet: the real “threat” to the establishment isn’t hate, it’s democracy. They cannot win the argument on open borders, so they attack the platform that lets the public make it.

Britain does not need more speech restrictions. It needs politicians who listen instead of silencing the people they are supposed to serve. X is working exactly as intended – giving a voice to the voiceless. That is why the elites hate it, and why millions of us will keep using it, by hook or by crook.

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