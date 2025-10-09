print-icon
Libertarian Vs. MAGA: Trump's Economic Nationalism Reveals Fault-Lines

On September 19, President Trump issued a proclamation imposing a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visa petitions.

He’s also pressing for equity stakes for the federal government in strategic U.S. firms—such as a reported bid for up to 10% ownership of Lithium Americas tied to its DOE loan deals. And the administration already holds stakes in Intel, MP Materials, and others, shifting grants and subsidies toward direct ownership.

The moves have brought an ideological divide on the right to the surface. Namely between the libertarians, capitalists, “free market” guys and MAGA, nationalist, America First camps.

Peter Schiff vs. Spencer P. Morrison and moderated by Keith Knight.

Topic: Do Trump’s worker-first policies save America—or destroy it?

Peter Schiff has warned broadly about the GOP shift toward protectionism:

On the H-1B surcharge, Schiff argues it may backfire:

Morrison, by contrast, insists the $100K H-1B “fee” is far too weak to protect American labor and was ticked off by Trump/Lutnick’s reversal from it being an annual fee to one-time:

