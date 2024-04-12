Line-Dancing Troupe Ejected From Contest After Audience "Triggered" By US Flag Outfits

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A troupe of line dancing women were effectively booted out of a contest in Seattle after some members of the audience complained that they had been “triggered” by the stars and stripes outfits of the performers.

The Borderline Dance Team were scheduled to take part in the contest last Saturday, but were told before the event that their star-spangled suits seen in promotional material “were offensive to some of the convention goers.”

In a social media post, the team explained that they were informed that those who complained were “associated with the situation in Palestine and the Trans community” (what, both?) and that they feel “triggered and unsafe” because of the outfits.

DEVELOPING: The Borderline Dance Team was scheduled to perform at the Emerald City Hoedown in Seattle on Saturday.



According to the team, a small group of convention goers "associated with the situation in Palestine and the Trans community" said they felt “triggered and unsafe”… pic.twitter.com/X7sMGIPIKv — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 9, 2024

The post notes that “At first, we were told we would just be booed, yelled at and likely many of them would walk out. This did not deter us.”

It further explains that the team was asked to ditch their outfits and perform in street clothes, or that they could be provided with plain shirts used in previous years.

They were told that the choice was either that or not compete at all, “which effectively was asking us to leave,” the post further notes.

The women unanimously voted not to perform, refusing to do so without their Old Glory costumes.

A second team, who also had similar outfits, then pulled out of the contest in solidarity with the Borderline team, saying they too “proudly don the colors of our country in the same spirit of patriotism.”

The event organisers, a non-profit LGBTQ+ dance organization called The Rain Country Dance Association, say they are “in the process of reviewing the details of the matter and reaching out to those directly involved,” adding “Our organization is committed to our core values of inclusivity and respect,” and that a “more comprehensive public statement,” will be forthcoming.

Essentially, they crumbled into compliance after a few mentally disturbed people complained about the US flag being displayed in AMERICA.

The Borderline team added that they have since been inundated with messages of support, and that they “recognize that being an American means true FREEDOM. We all understood and accepted this and walked out with class and dignity despite the discrimination we had experienced.”

Considering Hamas’ attitudes towards non-Muslims and LGBT, the Palestinian flag is what should make them feel unsafe. — Goot (@Gutsuki_Losa) April 9, 2024

Maybe the trans community should go to Palestine since they obviously feel more safe there nobody stopping them there's no gatekeeping you from leaving this country — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) April 9, 2024

So... The Emerald City Hoedown operated by Rain Country Dance Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit education organization and event profits benefit 501(c)3 organization doesn't allow the American Flag at an an "hoedown" dance event? -- 🤔 — Klena (@Klena33) April 9, 2024

Congratulations ladies! It feels good to stand on principles, doesn’t it? I hope you inspire more young people to stand for that is right!



This is America. If an American flag triggers you, maybe you don’t belong here! — Brooke Weiss, rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) April 9, 2024

If you’re triggered and feel unsafe by the mere sight and/or celebration of the American flag, maybe this is not where you want to be.



Note that I’m not saying you aren’t welcome here, because you absolutely are. I’m saying maybe you don’t want to be here. — Gohn All In (@gohnallin) April 9, 2024

The ones hating on the stars and stripes should have been asked to shut it or leave. — NoMoreChances4u (@chances4u) April 9, 2024

Was this a city sponsored event? If so they have an excellent First Amendment lawsuit for prior restraint and viewpoint discrimination. — Yvonne Kinoshita Ward (@KinoshitaWard) April 9, 2024

They should be compensated for their time, training, and travel costs. The Hoedown should lose tax exempt status. — Adina The Harpy (@AdinaTheHarpy) April 10, 2024

