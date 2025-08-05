Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Jim Acosta, the former CNN hack who President Trump notoriously said “YOU are fake news” to at the White House is now LITERALLY living up to the description after he put out an ‘interview’ with an AI generated avatar of a deceased Parkland shooting victim as a way of pushing gun control.

Acosta, now broadcasting from his living room like all the other fake legacy media failures, put on a serious face and presented a ‘discussion’ with Joaquin Oliver, one of the students who died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

Acosta prompted the ‘interview’ as a “show you don’t want to miss” and a “one of a kind interview” in the lead up to it.

NEW: Former CNN host Jim Acosta gives an interview with an AI version of a deceased Parkland victim to push gun control.



Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.”



AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control… pic.twitter.com/ArAvRy939l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2025

“What happened to you?” Acosta began the exchange, to which the AI responded in a monotone and fake sounding voice “I appreciate your curiosity. I was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school.”

“It’s important to talk about these issues so we can create a safer future for everyone,” the stilted voice added.

“I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence,” Acosta creepily asked the AI avatar.

“Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard,” Oliver’s avatar responded.

“It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think of that?” it added, giving the exact answer you’d expect from an AI chatbot.

“I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin,” Acosta creepily replied.

Acosta also threw in demented questions about the NBA and Star Wars.

Later he added “He’s a symbol of something that is deeply, deeply wrong with this country. People give up, and I think something like this is maybe going to give some people some hope, that we should keep charging, keep pushing for this.”

Just insane.

Acosta further noted “Yes, I know that it might be a little startling to see one of these young people, a child like Joaquin, come back to us in this fashion, in the form of artificial intelligence, but please understand after watching this that this AI experiment is an expression of love from the Oliver family for their son.”

Acosta then interviewed the father of the victim. While it’s understandable that the loss is unbearable for the family, many found the whole thing with Acosta in extremely poor taste.

I live in Parkland.. let me get you a real live person to interview Acosta, this is actually gross — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) August 4, 2025

I think this is morally evil.



I wouldn’t and I don’t think anyone wants anyone else to put words in their mouth after death.



There honestly should be a law against this to protect the memory of those who have died.



This is evil evil stuff. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 4, 2025

Even with his parents creating it it's still pretty sick. For any "journalist" to think this is a good or engaging thing to do is absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/pebTqP7KUH — Garrett Bridges (@garrettbridges) August 5, 2025

The answers to his guests and from his guests were always scripted to begin with, this is not that far off of what he has always done he just doesn't have to pay a studio guest. — That Guy (@Beachtrash72) August 5, 2025

I know the parents probably got convinced to do this and all the other stuff by people who are telling them that they are "saving lives" and "causing change."



This isn't going to cause any of the change they seek and will simply make a mockery of their dead son. Absolutely… — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) August 5, 2025

Without authority from the family this is criminally immoral, and even with their authority, it is distasteful. — Trevekuri (@Trevekuri) August 5, 2025

What’s even more disgusting than resurrecting someone to push gun control is scripting a whole narrative and trying to act like it’s an actual interview with candid answers. — Doom Rider (@CommonArms) August 5, 2025

I really hope this is rock bottom. — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) August 5, 2025

Oliver’s AI likeness was previously used last year by his father to pressure members of Congress to push voting for gun control measures.

“It’s been six years, and you’ve done nothing, not a thing to stop all the shootings that have continued to happen since,” the message said, adding “I died that day in Parkland, my body was destroyed by a weapon of war.”

Earlier this year, Acosta declared that he was ’going independent’, which is fake news code for “nobody wants to hire me.”

Acosta told the few viewers CNN has left live on air that the network basically offered him a shittier time slot and reduced pay to spew his anti-Trump venom, but that he decided to “move on.”

He started his own Substack and called it ‘The Jim Acosta Show.’ Truly awful.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.