Watch Live: Matt Taibbi Fact-Checks Newsguard, Talks Burisma, Virality Project, And "Trump-Vermin" Switcheroo

Matt Taibbi of Racket News has a new format he's experimenting with top "get a lot of news out faster" with a new livestreamed format.

Tonight, the award-winning journalist will introduce a new feature dubbed "Fact-Checking Newsguard," and also plans to discuss various goings-on withe the censorious Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) / Virality Project, Burisma, and the "Trump-Vermin switcheroo."

Watch below: