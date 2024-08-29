"Living In Third World": Armed Venezuelan Gang Members Roam Colorado Apartment Building

Far-left lawmakers in sanctuary city Denver welcomed tens of thousands of illegal aliens who invaded the US southern border under the Biden-Harris administration's watch. Now, the Denver suburb of Aurora is in turmoil as the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua roams the streets armed with rifles and pistols, transforming parts of the once peaceful metro area into a third-world-esque state.

"There's a huge increase in violence in these areas in Aurora, where these newly arrived foreign-born migrants, many of whom are Venezuelan, have started to grow," former ICE field office director and Colorado GOP congressional candidate John Fabbricatore told Fox News earlier this week.

Denver Democrats have welcomed over 42,000 illegal aliens since 2022, some of whom include members of Tren de Aragua.

New footage has surfaced of alleged gang violence at The Edge at Lowry apartments in Aurora, which, according to local media KDVR, is a "hotspot" for migrant crime.

In the video, men can be seen walking up a stairwell carrying weapons. They can be heard speaking Spanish. The owners of the video said it was taken shortly before a shootout at the complex that left one person seriously injured. Several vehicles were also damaged by gunfire. All of the people appear to be carrying rifles and handguns, except for one of the men who can be seen talking on a cell phone. They all then gather around a door and go in.

Meanwhile, Aurora Council Member Danielle Jurinsky has warned the Venezuelan gang is overrunning the metro area.

Jurinsky recently told Fox News, "Residents tell me they feel they are living in a third-world country at this point."

He pointed the finger at the Biden-Harris team, saying the people of Aurora are "suffering" at their "hands."

Aurora police released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

The city and Aurora Police Department, as we previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting migrant communities. We are grateful that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a valuable federal partner, has acknowledged its ongoing work into TdA across the metro and appreciate the additional resources it provides to combat this issue. We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora. APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations. Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated. We urge all community members, including members of our migrant communities, to please report crimes committed against them to their local law enforcement agencies and not remain silent victims. Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). As always, information could change as the investigations continue at the local, state and federal levels.

The Biden-Harris administration is complicit in the border chaos and importing the third world into the US. If the aim is to overwhelm local municipalities to trigger chaos and pave the way for some far-left "change," then it certainly appears that this might be the objective. The situation will get much worse before it gets better.