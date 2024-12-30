Leana Wen - the former Baltimore Health Commissioner who burst onto the scene during the Boston Marathon Bombing - only to recommend forcing the unvaccinated to remain indoors during the COVID pandemic - is now pushing the Biden administration to expedite the approval of a bird flu vaccine before Donald Trump's inauguration.

During a Sunday interview with CBS News's "Face the Nation," Wen said "There are two main things they should be doing in the days that they have left," adding "The first is to get testing out there... we should have learned out lesson from Covid that just because we are not testing, it doesn't mean the virus isn't there."

Wen then said that the "second very important thing" is that the Biden administration work to secure FDA authorization for the widespread use of bird flu vaccine, adding that Trump has "people coming in with anti-vaccine stance."

Amid concerns about the bird flu, the Biden administration should be making rapid tests available and ask the FDA to authorize the already-existing H5N1 vaccine, says former Baltimore health commissioner @DrLeanaWen.



"I feel like we should've learned our lesson from COVID, that… pic.twitter.com/Hb38r1RWJ7 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 29, 2024

The H5N1 vaccine is awaiting FDA approval, as several manufacturers have been lined up to crank out almost 5 million doses.

"There's research done on it. They could get this authorized now, and also get the vaccine out to farm workers and to vulnerable people," said Wen.

Wen's comments come after a handful of housecats and livestock died of the virus - leading California to declare a state of emergency, and one man was hospitalized with a severe case that was found to be a mutated version.

There has been no evidence of human-to-human spread, though we're sure the Wuhan alumni can fix that.

More on Wen from Dr. Simon Goddek;