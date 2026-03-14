London Buses Must Now Be Equipped With Stab-Kits

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Calls for “bleed kits” to be rolled out across London’s bus network have gained traction, with the London Assembly unanimously backing a motion to install them in major bus stations and trial them on high-risk routes.

These kits, designed to stem severe bleeding from deep wounds, are pitched as a lifesaver in emergencies—yet their sudden necessity speaks volumes about the city’s descent into chaos under unchecked policies.

The push comes from the London Youth Assembly, highlighting how young people feel increasingly unsafe on public transport.

BBC says “deep wound” stab kits are now recommended on London buses for some strange, unstated reasonhttps://t.co/9y3cgbLSj4 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 11, 2026

As Hugo Maxwell, chair of the London Youth Assembly, put it: “These kits are already in lots of Underground stations but buses are the mode of transport most used by young people and therefore it’s essential that we start the rollout there.”

Labour’s transport spokesperson Elly Baker added: “I’ve heard too often from young people that they don’t always feel as safe as they should do travelling… Passing this motion will show that we are listening to young people and backing the investigation of a potentially valuable method of saving lives.”

BBC reports frame this as a proactive safety measure, but online reactions cut through the evasion.

One X user quipped: “The English will be wearing mail armor again. Return to feudal times.”

Another noted: “Their police are too busy arresting people for memes.”

A commenter added: “Self Defense should be available to everyone.”

And one simply stated: “Ready for my commute to work in London,” alongside an image of protective gear.

This rollout underscores a low-trust society where stabbings are dismissed as background noise, a grim reality fueled by open borders and soft-on-crime approaches.

Instead of tackling the root of this horrific reality, it is just being accepted that commuters are somewhat likely to be attacked and killed, as if it’s an accepted part of everyday life in London.

Practically every week we see barbaric attacks, such as this recent one by an Afghan illegal migrant who butchered innocent dog walker Wayne Broadhurst in broad daylight.

Whenever this happens, police urge against sharing the footage, claiming they are attempting to curb “misinformation.”

People are in fear for their lives every day.

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Ironically, when a London bus driver recently stood up to a criminal, he was fired from his job.

What kind of hell are we now living in where buses are doubling as trauma centers?

Ready for my commute to work in London. pic.twitter.com/C8oF9zMVw3 — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐲 (@MCasey0311) March 11, 2026

Paging Ricky Gervais…

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