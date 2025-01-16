print-icon
London Council Admits It Will Discriminate Against White People In Job Advert

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Westminster City council in London has advertised a job opportunity and admitted that while it is open to everyone, white British people will not be favoured over people from a “Global Majority (GM)” background.

The position, which has a starting salary of £54,684, is for an “Executive Assistant.” 

The ad states “The council is committed to achieving diverse shortlists to support our desire to increase the number of staff from underrepresented groups in our workforce.”

That’s a lot of words to say ‘A DEI hire is preferable.’

It continues, “We especially encourage applications from a Global Majority (GM), people who are Black, Asian, Brown, dual-heritage, indigenous to the global south, and or have been racialised as ‘ethnic minorities (formally known as Bame, Black, Asian and Multiple ethnic) background.”

The listing then admits that white people shouldn’t expect to be selected if they’re up against candidates from such backgrounds.

“Whilst the role is open to all applicants, we will utilise the positive action provisions of the Equality Act 2010 to appoint a candidate from a global majority background where there is a choice between two candidates of equal merit,” the ad asserts.

“Positive action.” 

Let that sink in.

