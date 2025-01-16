London Council Admits It Will Discriminate Against White People In Job Advert

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Westminster City council in London has advertised a job opportunity and admitted that while it is open to everyone, white British people will not be favoured over people from a “Global Majority (GM)” background.

The position, which has a starting salary of £54,684, is for an “Executive Assistant.”

The ad states “The council is committed to achieving diverse shortlists to support our desire to increase the number of staff from underrepresented groups in our workforce.”

That’s a lot of words to say ‘A DEI hire is preferable.’

It continues, “We especially encourage applications from a Global Majority (GM), people who are Black, Asian, Brown, dual-heritage, indigenous to the global south, and or have been racialised as ‘ethnic minorities (formally known as Bame, Black, Asian and Multiple ethnic) background.”

The listing then admits that white people shouldn’t expect to be selected if they’re up against candidates from such backgrounds.

“Whilst the role is open to all applicants, we will utilise the positive action provisions of the Equality Act 2010 to appoint a candidate from a global majority background where there is a choice between two candidates of equal merit,” the ad asserts.

“Positive action.”

Let that sink in.

London — The Westminster City Council @CityWestminster has posted a DEI job recruitment ad that says whites will be discriminated against. The council is seeking someone from the "Global Majority (GM)" and says it will use "positive" discrimination against white applicants. pic.twitter.com/RmAf5tBLAK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2025

Respondents on X had some thoughts.

The City of Westminster is guilty of racist discrimination.



How hideous that in this day and age, 2025, that a Government Department is quite literally telling people because of the colour of their skin, they can't apply for a job.



This is quite literally the definition of… — Lulu Bowen (@IntuitiveLulu) January 15, 2025

Basically a lot of words to say browns only, no whites need apply.



In our homeland.

From our councils.

With our money.



And not one of them will see the jail cell they deserve… or will they… — Mister Ree (@MisterRee321) January 14, 2025

The reason they say 'Global Majority' instead of 'Minority Ethnics' is because native Brits are the 'Minority Ethnics' in London.



It's not about 'representation', it's about your replacement in your own homeland. — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) January 14, 2025

@RupertLowe10 yet another council discriminating against white individuals. When did diversity turn into out and out racism.



Would they post a job advert for white only candidates if they were underrepresented in a department? — Britain for Reform (@Britain4Reform) January 14, 2025

Unbelievable. This is the fruit of woke ideology—outright racial discrimination, disguised as ‘equity.’ When did it become acceptable for governments to openly discriminate based on race? This is not progress; it’s reverse racism, and it's a direct attack on merit and fairness.… — N.L.R. (@NaturalWay_NLR) January 14, 2025

They'll only stop when they're sued. Only direct and personal consequences will stop them from using their power to promote a racist agenda. — Call Me Undertow (@callmeundertow) January 15, 2025

Westminster City Council:



-49% of employees are white.



-60% of residents are white.



i.e. white people are already underrepresented. How can this scheme possibly be legal? — thad (@gumbelcopula) January 15, 2025

Blatant racism — Constitutionalist (@RightVet23) January 14, 2025

* * *

