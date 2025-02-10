Look, Deluded Squirrel!: FBI Finds 'Secret JFK Assassination Records'

While Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel patiently waits for his turn to kick down the doors at the FBI, the 'old guard' has suddenly uncovered around 2,400 'secret JFK assassination records,' and then promptly leaked that 'fact' to spooky Axios without shedding any light on the contents of said records.

The move comes after President Trump's Jan. 23 executive order demanding the release of all records pertaining to the JFK assassination, where 'a deluded gunman' killed the 35th President of the United States in Dallas, Texas 61 years ago.

The allegedly newfound records - which the FBI told the White House about on Friday, when the Office of the Director of National Intelligence submitted its plan to disclose the assassination records - were never provided to a board tasked with reviewing and disclosing the documents, according to the report.

Axios, citing three sources (who said they hadn't actually seen the documents), said that the newly found records are 'closely held secrets,' and are 'likely to raise questions about the procedures for vetting and releasing information across the entire government.'

"This is huge. It shows the FBI is taking this seriously," said Jefferson Morley, an expert on the assassination and vice president of the nonpartisan Mary Ferrell Foundation, the nation's largest source of online records of Kennedy's killing, Axios continues. "The FBI is finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going," Morley continued, without a so much as a hint of scrutiny over whether this could be complete bullshit from the very government that has kept the JFK assassination a closely guarded secret.

Axios then hedges, suggesting that the new records are "unlikely" to definitively prove the official story - that Lee Harvey Oswald, was a lone-wolf assassin, or was part of a broader conspiracy.

And as far as "unlikely" goes, we'd venture to guess there's virtually no chance they'll validate various theories that our own government killed Kennedy for various reasons (please discuss in the comments).

In 2017, President Trump delayed the release of the JFK files on the advice of the CIA, while President Biden ordered a limited release of records related to the assassination. Deep state defenders have said that full disclosure could compromise 'sources and methods,' the same thing they hid behind during the Russiagate hoax hearings.

According to the report, Trump has regretted not releasing all of the JFK records during his first term - however his January executive order calls for the release of all JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr. assassination records by March 9.

More via Axios:

What's next: Despite Trump's order, sources say, the various intelligence agencies with records of the assassination are still recommending redactions.

"When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he's gonna hit the roof," a White House official told Axios.

"This is total Deep State bulls**t," said another.

"Don't be surprised if all these records just suddenly wind up online," a Trump adviser said. "He wants to move on and call this a promise kept."

The intrigue: The newly discovered FBI files could have relevance in the ongoing federal lawsuit filed by the Mary Ferrell Foundation against the Biden administration in 2022. It alleges federal agencies had more documents related to the assassination that they weren't turning over to the National Archives. They include: