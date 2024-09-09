print-icon
Look What Democrats Said About Dick Cheney A Few Years Ago

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 09, 2024 - 05:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted yesterday, the Harris campaign is bragging about Dick Cheney endorsing her, after he described Trump as the greatest threat to America in history. 

Indeed, Harris herself said she is “honored” to have Cheney’s endorsement. 

Wait. 

How has Dick Cheney gone from Satan to a Democrat darling in the space of a few years?

Joe Biden, before his brain turned to pudding, described Cheney as the most dangerous Vice President in US history.

But now, somehow, Cheney is wise and agreeable.

In 2009, Democrats declared that Dick Cheney couldn’t be trusted with national security. 

But now he’s a trustworthy authority on it, according to leftists.

The Cheneys have also changed their tune on Harris.

It’s all down to TDS.

Maybe Cheney and Harris have found common ground as the most despised VPs in history.

*  *  *

