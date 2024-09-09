Look What Democrats Said About Dick Cheney A Few Years Ago

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted yesterday, the Harris campaign is bragging about Dick Cheney endorsing her, after he described Trump as the greatest threat to America in history.

Indeed, Harris herself said she is “honored” to have Cheney’s endorsement.

Vice President Harris tells reporters, “I’m honored” to have the endorsement of Dick Cheney. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2024

Wait.

How has Dick Cheney gone from Satan to a Democrat darling in the space of a few years?

Hey, the guy we called literally Hitler until today just endorsed us. Yay!



What a clown show https://t.co/UAo2cFDUrh — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 6, 2024

Joe Biden, before his brain turned to pudding, described Cheney as the most dangerous Vice President in US history.

According to Joe Biden, Dick Cheney is the most dangerous Vice President in American history.



Cheney supports Kamala Harris. Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/aSrZ3kV2lG — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 6, 2024

But now, somehow, Cheney is wise and agreeable.

In 2009, Democrats declared that Dick Cheney couldn’t be trusted with national security.

Why Dick Cheney shouldn't be trusted on national security: http://bit.ly/2aFVOf — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 4, 2009

But now he’s a trustworthy authority on it, according to leftists.

How long until you delete this? — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) September 7, 2024

The Cheneys have also changed their tune on Harris.

It’s all down to TDS.

Maybe Cheney and Harris have found common ground as the most despised VPs in history.

Kamala Harris has a lower approval rating than Dick Cheney



No, this isnt Fox News. This is MSNBC pic.twitter.com/HUiju0zK9b — Gio DeBatta 🍸 (@GDebatta) June 27, 2023

See the Cheney endorsement will really help! Proof right here! Lol 😂 — Lord of the Fleas (@tlschrades) September 7, 2024

Harris has the worst approval rating of any recent VP and it’s not particularly close. That includes Pence and Dick Cheney. https://t.co/BmwNnjblyd pic.twitter.com/rAhPtHX6zH — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 13, 2023

