Loomered: Trump Withdraws Nominee For Top IRS Lawyer

President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew the nomination of veteran tax attorney Donald L. Korb to serve as the top lawyer for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), right as the Senate was preparing to vote on his nomination for assistant general counsel - which provides legal advice and support to departmental officials, including how the government interprets tax codes and defends their positions in US Tax Court.

While Trump gave no explanation for the move - writing only on Truth social "Please be advised that I am withdrawing the nomination of Donald Korb to be Assistant General Counsel in the Department of the Treasury," it comes after activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer alleged "major red flags" that disqualify him.

As the Epoch Times notes, days before Trump pulled Korb’s nomination, the veteran tax attorney came under fire by right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer, who alleged he had “several major red flags that disqualify him from assuming his role under the Trump administration.” In a post on social media, Loomer said Korb had too much past association with Democrats.

After the president withdrew Korb’s nomination, Loomer took credit in a post on X.

JUST IN:



President Trump just released the following statement.



“Please be advised that I am withdrawing the nomination of Donald Korb to be Assistant General Counsel in the Department of the Treasury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”#LOOMERED https://t.co/euYqg6aUKu pic.twitter.com/JlYHTNP60g — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 14, 2025

Korb did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

The president has pulled multiple nominees in recent months as he continues to fill critical positions in his second administration.

On Sept. 19, Trump withdrew the nomination of Erik Siebert to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Siebert had been leading the probe into New York Attorney General Letitia James’s mortgage fraud case, but his office did not find “incriminating evidence” to bring charges, according to a joint statement by Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

The following day, Trump said he had appointed his former attorney, Lindsey Halligan, to serve in the role as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The White House announced on Sept. 30 that it had withdrawn economist EJ Antoni’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Dr. EJ Antoni is a brilliant economist and an American patriot that will continue to do good work on behalf of our great country,” a White House official said. “President Trump is committed to fixing the longstanding failures at the BLS that have undermined the public’s trust in critical economic data.”

