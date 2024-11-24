Loony Joy Reid Urges Viewers To Avoid Trump-Voting-Relatives Who Might "Turn You In"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Crazed MSNBC hack Joy Reid has again suggested that her viewers should avoid their own family members if they voted for president Trump.

In a demented rant, Reid suggested that leftists shun their relatives at Thanksgiving, and that they be afraid because they might get “turned in” to the MAGA authorities… or something.

“People are rightfully alarmed. They have a reason to be alarmed,” Reid rambled in the video posted to social media.

She continued, “And if you would vote for that, people may not feel so confident that they’re safe with you.”

“This is not crazy,” she said, sounding crazy.

“This is legitimate feelings of fear of you and a feeling that you might not be someone they could trust,” Reid added.

“If this thing goes way south, autocracies go south real fast, and things get ugly, and people get asked to do things, and turn people in, and point people out, and turn on them,” she further garbled.

“Autocracy and fascism are things that are legitimate to be afraid of. So you may want to step back,” Reid proclaimed.

MSNBC host Joy Reid: Stay away from pro Trump family members since they ENDED democracy, may turn you in pic.twitter.com/3v1UGKeSdT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2024

Imagine being this paranoid, thinking that everything you don’t agree with is fascism.

Imagine permanently believing you’re going to be rounded up and thrown into a camp by imaginary MAGA jackboots.

It’s completely mental.

Reid also made similar remarks on her show last week while interviewing Dr. Amanda Calhoun, a third-year Psychiatry Resident at Yale School of Medicine who suggested that people avoid their own family members following Trump’s victory.

When Reid is inevitably fired, whether Elon Musk decides to become her boss or not, this is all you’ll see of her. Deranged selfie rant videos filmed on her iPhone from her living room.

Something to look forward to.

