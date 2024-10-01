Looting Erupts After 'Biblical Floods' Devastate Southeast US, Sheriff Urges Residents To 'Carry With Safety Off'  

People in parts of the Carolinas, Tennessee, and other storm-stricken states are standing their ground as looting reports flood X. This dire situation highlights the harsh reality that when disaster strikes and the government is nowhere to be found, being prepared and armed will save your life.

Eight illegal aliens were arrested in the eastern part of Tennessee for looting following the tropical system that unleashed flash floods in Washington County. Maybe these migrants were searching 'for bread' to feed their families... We suspect not.

The other five men — Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24, David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37, Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25, Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43, and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37 — were charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into occupied structures, the sheriff's office said. -NYPost. Eight “migrants” have been arrested for looting and stealing from those in my area (East Tennessee) who have lost everything from the flooding.



I believe I have raw footage from the ground of these men - who can be seen in the video.



In Greenville County, South Carolina, just an hour south of storm-damaged Ashville, North Carolina, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told looters his residents are "very well armed."

Just north of Greenville in western North Carolina, a video uploaded on TikTok, then X, of realtor Leigh Brown, who warned, "The looting has picked up major steam," adding, "I was advised by a county sheriff to make sure that anybody out and about is 'carrying' and in his words 'carrying with the safety off.'"

Brown said the people out in the storm-ravaged area might not be "awful people, they're desperate" as their homes and towns were wiped off the face of the map by 'biblical floods.'

NC resident has a message: the government is not coming to save you, it’s up to all of us to help save each other.



Another individual in the area also warned, "There are a lot of looters," adding, "If you have a weapon, keep it on you."

Asheville North Carolina Resident Says It’s Chaos After Hurricane Helene



He says looters are everywhere, people are vandalizing everywhere



“There were some truckers coming in with supplies and medical stuff trying to help us”, People slashed their tires at the rest stop



This person said looting and chaos had unfolded.

Others on X report, "There is looting."

Can yall help blow this up?

Circle K in Augusta on Furys ferry rd.

Flooding has receded. The town #SprucePine #NC is destroyed. Population 2200. No water. No electricity. No gas stations. No internet. No phone service. No grocery stores. There is looting.



The key takeaway is that law-abiding Americans must receive firearms safety training and own multiple firearms in the event of a disaster because the government is usually nowhere to be found in the early days of a crisis.