Los Angeles Dodgers Deny Federal Agents Access To Stadium Parking Lots

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times,

The Los Angeles Dodgers said they denied Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers access to the Dodger Stadium parking lots on June 19.

In a post on social media platform X, the Major League Baseball team said, “This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.”

The evening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will proceed as scheduled, the team said.

Pictures and videos on social media Thursday showed vehicles around Dodger Stadium. It was unclear whether they belonged to ICE. Social media and local news showed protestors near the stadium.

Video posted to X by Fox News reporter Kevin Takumi showed the vehicles apparently being escorted from the stadium property by the Los Angeles Police Department.

ICE denied being at Dodger Stadium.

The Department of Homeland Security, which includes both ICE and Customs and Border Protection, said CBP vehicles used the parking lot at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

“This has nothing to do with the Dodgers,” the DHS said in a post on X. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

The development comes as Los Angeles has experienced two weeks of protests and riots in reaction to ICE operations in the city.

President Donald Trump sent in thousands of National Guard personnel and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to assist the LAPD. An additional 2,000 National Guard troops were sent to Los Angeles on June 17 to protect federal property and personnel.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the demonstrations, which have led to property damage and injuries.

With a 46-29 record, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams this season, leading the competitive National League West division.

The Dodgers have not spoken as a team about the protests and riots in Los Angeles, although one of their players did.

“I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love,” Dodgers outfielder Kike Hernandez wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

“This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.”