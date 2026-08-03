Louisiana AG Announces Investigation Into Fauci

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Officials in three states are investigating or plan to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci following the release of his diary and his refusal to answer questions during a Senate hearing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, testifies before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in Washington on July 29, 2026. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

"Fauci lied," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill wrote on X on Aug. 1. "Louisiana and Missouri deposed Dr. Fauci. At the time, he claimed to not recall many key details of his own actions and now we are discovering contemporaneous records he kept."

Murrill said the investigation would look at whether Fauci committed any crimes for which state prosecutors could charge him.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is running to be Alabama's next governor, said during a recent appearance on Newsmax that his state would be probing Fauci.

"Hopefully in the next six months, I'll be the governor of the state of Alabama," Tuberville said. "And I promise you one thing, we will find out if there's a possibility that we can bring him to Alabama, to put him in front of a court and a jury, to see if we can put this guy in prison."

Florida's attorney general said on July 29, also after Fauci's appearance before the Senate, that his office was opening an investigation into Fauci.

"It's past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID," Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a post on X.

He wrote in another post, "If he lied, and it resulted in physical and economic harm to countless Americans, billions of taxpayer dollars in 'medical expenses,' and learning-loss for our next generation, there should be accountability."

Fauci and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Fauci, 85, was director of the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022. He was also the chief medical adviser to the president during the Biden administration.

Fauci received a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden in early 2025. That covers any federal crimes Fauci may have committed from Jan. 1, 2014, through Jan. 19, 2025.

Attorneys general from 17 states, including Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana, later in 2025 said they were conducting a joint investigation into Fauci for allegedly making misleading statements and suppressing scientific debate.

"The American people also have a right to transparency and accountability from the public officials whose decisions affected millions of lives. We will continue pursuing the truth because the American people deserve nothing less," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, leader of the coalition, said in a July 29 post on X.

Ohio legal analyst Mike Allen, a current defense lawyer and former prosecutor, told The Epoch Times in an email that the statute of limitations for many offenses prosecutors may target Fauci over has likely expired.