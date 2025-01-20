The Lousiest President Of All Time

Authored by Jeremy Egerer via American Thinker,

Anybody who wants to explain how bad the Biden administration is has to start with COVID.

As such, we knew a few things early on in the pandemic, and they were as follows:

The average age of death from the virus was in the 80s. It had almost zero effect on young people and children. Most people who died from it had three or more co-morbidities — that is, they were old as hell, fat as a hog, and really liked smoking, or drinking, or cancer. It was in the same class of virus as the common cold.

Once we knew these things, especially the last one, the obvious thing to do was to give up. There was no point crippling the strong for the sake of the weak when the weak depend upon the strong and most of the weak aren’t affected by COVID anyway. We should have put the elderly on welfare and expanded Medicaid a bit and let the rest of us run loose. No — we should have subsidized tickets to bath houses and any place kids eat that has a ball pit.

We like to say “hindsight is 20/20,” but this isn’t hindsight at all. Hell, it was 2020. The stuff I mentioned above was the conclusion every person with regular sight came to the second our government called most workers “non-essential.” Yet this society was immediately cleaved in two. All the healthy and thoughtful people were pitted against the sanctimonious do-gooders, the goose-steppers, and the hysterical weaklings. And they beat us into submission, big time.

And Joe Biden was their champion.

Almost overnight, millions were thrown out of work, and a vaccine was made up that nobody had properly tested, which no company was liable for and, in its experimental form, until the pandemic hit, had never been approved by the FDA. Joe Biden tried to force every American in a company of more than 100 people to take it or lose his job — around two thirds of the whole country, it turned out. Heart attacks in teenagers went through the roof. People had to choose between gambling their health and losing their homes. Pfizer was completely unaccountable and made a windfall. Mom-and-Pop stores across the nation went bankrupt, and gyms and churches were forced shut, and Walmart and Amazon made a killing.

To make up for the mass unemployment Democrats caused and encouraged, Joe decided to print more money than anyone ever did in American history — a bill worth $1.9 trillion, which singlehandedly made the dollar implode. This made everybody in the country take a giant pay cut, effectively, and now most Americans can’t afford the groceries they were buying in 2019. Or used cars. Or (many times) the rent.

Some people escaped this crushing poverty: the ultra-rich, the people who broke the country, and people who broke into the country. The border was left wide open for nearly Biden’s whole term, and depending on where they went, illegal aliens were given not only free housing and medical care, but also smartphones and thousands of dollars.

Haitians and Chinese and Middle Eastern gate-crashers were seen marching in by the thousands. Venezuela went so far as to unload its prisons on us. Independent journalists began spotting obvious gang members and people on the terrorist watchlist. The Texans put up blockades, and the Border Patrol, under Biden’s orders, tore them right down. In some places, gates were broken open to ensure that nobody was denied access. In total, the BBC estimates (and I would say lowly) that over eight million people invaded.

Americans were disturbed by footage of hordes pouring over the border, so Biden closed the airspace so we couldn’t see it. This was in fact his modus operandi whenever we started asking questions. When doctors from places like Harvard and Stanford questioned the vaccine, he sent the FBI to bully Facebook into banning them and anyone who supported them — a clearly illegal move for which nobody, to my knowledge, has been prosecuted. When Ashley Biden’s diary was going to be published, with all kinds of weird information about his behavior, the FBI raided the homes of journalists. When his son’s laptop was found to contain incriminating information, he had the FBI bully social media again during an election season. When his son was finally going to pay for taking quid-pro-quo bribes from the Ukrainians, or for doing crack and hookers on camera and buying guns illegally, Joe Biden pardoned him for everything he ever did over a ten-year period. This was right after he went on TV to say “nobody is above the law” — an attack on, you guessed it, his own political rivals.

Whether or not anyone could measure up to the law, it’s clear that during Biden’s presidency, nobody could measure up to the government. That’s because he was the DIE hirer-in-chief and made sure almost nobody, from top to bottom, was fit for command. He sent a fat and mentally ill man, “Rachel” Levine, to run the United States Public Health Service. He put Ketanji Brown on the Supreme Court — a woman so stupid that she couldn’t define “woman,” thinks being a street junkie is a constitutional right, and doesn’t have (quote) “a judicial philosophy per se.” Despite her not having anything good to say, she speaks more, ex cathedra, according to the Washington Times, than all the other Supreme Court justices.

Because of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, a gay man with zero experience in public transportation, is now the secretary of transportation. Biden wanted his Cabinet to “look like America,” so he stuffed it with Jews and zero Evangelicals. He promised us a black woman as a vice president, and the only person available was the most shrill, obnoxious, embarrassing person in the whole party. When it became clear he had dementia, she was nominated as his successor without the public’s consent.

We could go on for hours. When he abandoned Afghanistan — something that had to be done sooner or later — he did it so badly that not only did we lose billions of dollars of equipment, which immediately fell into the hands of the enemy, but he forgot to evacuate all our civilians, and allies, and green card–holders. Whoopsie-daisy!

Where was Biden when our cities were getting burned down by Black Lives Matter? Why did Antifa rioters get their charges dismissed after attacking federal buildings and officers — half of all charges, according to The Wall Street Journal? And why were the Proud Boys locked up for trying to stop Antifa? Why did he commute almost all the sentences on federal death row but not pardon Daniel Penny for protecting women on a subway train? Joe Biden pardoned former Pennsylvania judge Michael Conahan, who sent falsely convicted children to for-profit prisons in exchange for kickbacks. He left Enrique Tarrio in prison for trying to defend people from rioters.

His whole career has been helping everyone but the talented, the upright, or the American majority. Biden canceled our Keystone Pipeline while approving the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany. Newsweek said that at the same time he restricted domestic oil and gas production, causing prices to soar, he asked OPEC and Russia to make more oil so we could reduce our prices. The New York Post says FEMA couldn’t find funding for victims of Hurricane Helene — our second deadliest hurricane in the last 50 years, which closed 400 roads and destroyed entire towns — because they’d already spent $1.4 billion on illegal aliens. Israel, from October 2023 to October 2024, got a record $17.9 billion in military aid. According to the Government Accountability Office, since 2022, Ukraine has gotten $174 billion. According to U.S. News, we send foreign aid to more than 180 countries, and FEMA said nobody could find the money for our hurricane victims.

An important question might be asked here. How much of this is really Joe Biden’s fault? This is the guy we caught, on camera, in his first days after the election, mumbling I don’t know what I’m signing here when he was green-lighting executive orders willy-nilly. Biden garbles more sentences than Lil’ Pump. If he’s not directed off the stage, he could get stuck on it.

Like the line between the sovereignty of God and our own free will, we’ll probably never know, until the Final Judgment, who was really responsible. But Biden is the guy we elected to take the blame for it. He chose to be there. The whole Democrat party said for years that he was in great shape. So I say hang him out to dry. He’s a coward, a sleazeball, a crook and a pardoner of crooks, an embarrassment to the already embarrassing Pope Francis, a horrible public speaker, both a profligate liar and a constant dupe, a prosecutor of truth-tellers and truth-publishers, the enemy of unborn children, a defender of everyone’s border but his own, a burden to the hardworking and the virtuous, a friend to the untalented and the envious, a sniffer of women and children, an incapable father, a consistent and regrettable clown, and a stain on the great legacy of this nation.

Jeremy Egerer is the author of Prejudices — a collection of questionable essays on Substack.