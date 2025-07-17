print-icon
print-icon

Low IQ Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Vital To Fund Sesame Street In Iraq... Or Something

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Idiocracy-a-like Democrat Jasmine Crockett argued during a hearing that USAID, the slush fund decimated by DOGE, is desperately needed in order to fund US propaganda in places like Iraq to ensure Islamists there don’t become radicalised against America.

Yes, really.

Crockett claimed that past programs including a version of Sesame Street that was made for Iraq are vital to national security, suggesting “This is so that there is not this warped thought process about the Western world.”

What in God’s name is she on about?

They would hate America but some colourful felt puppets ensure those feelings are kept at bay.

Maybe it’s really this…

It hasn’t worked on Americans. Why would it work on Iraqis?

Are there not more pressing things to fund?

President Trump declared Tuesday that Crockett is in competition with AOC for the prize of dumbest member of Congress.

“AOC, look, I think she’s very nice, but she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ,” Trump said. 

He added, “Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best.”

“Now I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now, it’s time for them to take a test,” Trump further quipped.

The only question remaining is what does Elmo think of this after his recent X outburst?

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...