Low IQ Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Vital To Fund Sesame Street In Iraq... Or Something

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Idiocracy-a-like Democrat Jasmine Crockett argued during a hearing that USAID, the slush fund decimated by DOGE, is desperately needed in order to fund US propaganda in places like Iraq to ensure Islamists there don’t become radicalised against America.

Yes, really.

Crockett claimed that past programs including a version of Sesame Street that was made for Iraq are vital to national security, suggesting “This is so that there is not this warped thought process about the Western world.”

Jasmine Crockett: We need USAID to fund Sesame Street in Iraq to prevent people from being "radicalized against us."



"This is so that there is not this warped thought process about the Western world." pic.twitter.com/EhGeANfbrC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

What in God’s name is she on about?

One the dumbest Congresswomen in our country. https://t.co/y7f8QIXgLd — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) July 15, 2025

They would hate America but some colourful felt puppets ensure those feelings are kept at bay.

Jasmine – they've hated us long before Sesame Street. No amount of puppetry is going to change that. https://t.co/r6MSMW4xxr — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) July 15, 2025

Maybe it’s really this…

So American taxpayers should fund every government in the world, instead of just our own. That's basically the argument the foreign aid folks are making. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 15, 2025

It hasn’t worked on Americans. Why would it work on Iraqis?

Apparently, Sesame Street has not prevented some Democrats from being radicalized against us. — MacJediKev ✝️ 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@KevinLedgister) July 15, 2025

Are there not more pressing things to fund?

Who else thinks we shouldn’t be funding Sesame Street at all anywhere? https://t.co/BjEGacRWbn — Drew Wiseman music🇺🇸🧑🏽‍🦯 (@dwwwiseman) July 15, 2025

President Trump declared Tuesday that Crockett is in competition with AOC for the prize of dumbest member of Congress.

“AOC, look, I think she’s very nice, but she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ,” Trump said.

He added, “Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best.”

“Now I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now, it’s time for them to take a test,” Trump further quipped.

Trump ROASTS AOC and Jasmine Crockett,



"AOC… look, I think she's very nice but she's very Low IQ… Between her and Crockett, we're going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best."



pic.twitter.com/Twjh50fcP1 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 15, 2025

The only question remaining is what does Elmo think of this after his recent X outburst?

@elmo did you see this? — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 15, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.