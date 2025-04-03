'Luigi Mangione' Copycat Kills Pharmacy Worker In California

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

A copycat of alleged insurance executive assassin Luigi Mangione apparently harbored so much hatred toward large pharmacies that he targeted a Walgreens in California and fatally shot a vulnerable employee, police said.

The accused perpetrator, Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, shot and killed Erick Valasquez inside a Walgreens in Madera, California during Velasquez’s shift in what investigators describe as a random attack, Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte said.

A chilling video widely shared on social media captured Gallardo Fernandez entering the Walgreens, waving his hands before firing at the camera.

He then targeted Valasquez, a husband and father of two young children.

“He has generalized anger towards pharmacies through previous issues,” Chiaramonte said, according to local news outlet KSEE.

In an apparent "Luigi style" shooting at a Walgreens in Madera, CA, 30-year-old Narciso Gallardo Fernandez murdered a father of two in cold blood due to a grudge against large pharmacies.



This is a deranged coward who deserves society's deepest contempt and punishment. pic.twitter.com/VCvKvS90Ni — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2025

The unhinged man, who reportedly drove 80 miles to reach the Walgreens, also shot other store workers and customers as they fled. He was reloading his weapon when law enforcement approached him in the parking lot.

“He not only point blank murdered the store employee Erick Velasquez, but the store manager and a female victim after the shooting fled out the front door and he turned and started shooting towards them,” Chiaramonte said.

The police chief said the alleged gunman told officers that he knew it was over by the large presence of police, lights and sirens coming.

Local resident Alexis Miller-Jones expressed shock at the harrowing incident, noting that she often visits the store with her 11-year-old child.

“I’ve not seen anything to this magnitude in our town,” Miller-Jones told KSEE. “One time somebody busted in the doors and stole a bunch of cigarettes, but that was the biggest, this is a lot more scary.”

Walgreens reacted to the killing in a press statement, stating:

“We are deeply saddened by last night’s tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”

The killing comes less than four months after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot by activist Luigi Nicholas Mangione in a New York City street.

CCTV footage captured Mangione approaching Thompson and firing a 3D-printed pistol fitted with a 3D-printed suppressor in an assassination-style attack.

Mangione now faces several state and federal charges for the murder, with the Trump-led DOJ seeking the death penalty.