'Lying Scumbag': Schumer Blasted After Saying 'Nobody Respects' Border Patrol And ICE On Senate Floor

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ignited an intense political firestorm Thursday, after disparaging the nation’s top immigration enforcement agencies on the Senate floor.

During a debate over a Republican-led $70 billion funding plan for the agencies, Schumer asserted that “nobody respects” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His remarks came as Senate Republicans advanced a budget reconciliation measure—passed 50-48—to fund ICE and CBP, bypassing Democrats. The move became necessary after Schumer refused to fund the agencies through traditional means.

The senator argued that the funding should have been tied to reforms and called ICE and CBP “lawless” agencies that need oversight.

“America is crying out for relief from high costs, and you’re here adding $140 billion to an agency—two groups—Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country,” Schumer declared.

Schumer’s $140 billion figure combines the newly advanced $70 billion funding plan with additional funds previously allocated to ICE and Border Patrol under prior Republican legislation.

The reprehensible comments drew immediate condemnation from top Republicans.

President Donald Trump demanded an immediate apology, calling the statement “one of the most egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous” ever made by a politician.

“Wow! Cryin’ Chuck Schumer just said, for the whole World to hear, that “NOBODY RESPECTS BORDER PATROL OR ICE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “That is one of the most egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous statements I have EVER heard from a “professional” politician,” the president added. “HE MUST IMMEDIATELY APOLOGIZE TO THESE GREAT PATRIOTS, AND I MEAN NOW!”

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) stated Thursday that ICE and Border Patrol agents weren’t the problem, “Democrats are.”

“Today’s Democrats are a rogue and radical party,” Barrasso told reporters, adding that ICE and Border Patrol “deserve better than reckless Democrat hostage-taking.”

“You deserve the tools and support from Congress necessary to carry out the mission Congress has given you. Our country depends on you,” he said.

During an appearance on Fox News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasted Schumer, calling him a “lying scumbag” who uses taxpayer-funded security while undermining federal agents.

“It makes my ears red,” Mullin seethed, adding, “it takes a lot to get me upset. But Chuck Schumer, no one respects you. The definition of a lying scumbag politician, that is you; you would be the definition if you Googled you right now.”

The DHS Secretary continued his blistering retort, saying: “Why doesn’t he [Chuck Schumer] come out and be honest with the American people? He wants to have open borders.”

“You’re for open borders and you’re for criminals running amuck in our cities,” Mullin added heatedly.

He then pointed out that Schumer hypocritically enjoys taxpayer-funded security while simultaneously working to defund the agencies protecting the rest of the country.

“How about he walks around these city streets without a detail? I wonder how safe he would feel,” Mullin challenged.